1 October 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Home Affairs Official Told 86-Year-Old 'To Go Back to Lesotho'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nompendulo Ngubane

An 86-year-old woman did not have access to her pension for three months because she lost her ID document and SASSA card and could not get new ones. When she went to the Home Affairs office in Church Street, Pietermaritzburg, an official told her "to go back to Lesotho".

Mathabo Mofokeng from Nhlazatshe had to survive on food donations from the women at her church. She lives alone and she can't hear properly.

Originally from Matatiele, not Lesotho, Mofokeng said she has lived in KwaZulu-Natal since she was 18.

"All I want is my ID document. I don't know how I lost it. I have searched for it in the house. I can't find it. I don't even have money to ask someone to accompany me to the offices again. I can't go alone," the distressed gogo told GroundUp a week ago.

"I'm scared to go back to Home Affairs offices. An official told me she can't issue me a new ID; I should go back to Lesotho," said Mofokeng. "There was a time I went three days without food."

Last week, GroundUp contacted Home Affairs provincial manager Cyril Mncwabe, who said he would assist. "We will also check the matter of her ID not being issued."

On Friday, Mofokeng was issued with a temporary ID. But that is not the end of her troubles.

"I have people breaking into my home ... People know I stay alone. I have become a victim and dependent on neighbours," said Mofokeng.

Bongi Mbatha from St Martin's Anglican Church in Edendale said Mofokeng's electricity had been cut off. "There have been break-ins at her home. She is old now ... Sometimes she tries to cook and burns the food ... She sometimes forgets and she has hearing difficulties. The toilet she uses is not in a good state. She may fall inside at anytime. The church built the toilet but it's not enough," said Mbatha.

Social Development spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said the department would send a social worker. "Based on the outcome of the assessment she will be placed in a residential facility," said Ndelu.

South Africa

Knockout Blow for Motorists As Petrol Price Scales All-Time High

Fuel rocket to its most expensive yet come Wednesday, according to the latest increase announced by the Department of… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.