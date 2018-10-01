Zimbabwe: Sign Language for HIV/Aids Counsellors

The National Aids Council, in conjunction with Government, recently conducted a training workshop for HIV and Aids counsellors for the deaf after it emerged that they were not easily accessing information regarding the infection and the disease.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop held in Bindura, NAC communications officer Mrs Tadiwa Nyatanga-Pfupa said the country was striving to eradicate AIDS by 2030.

"As NAC, we have partnered the Ministry of Health and Child Care in coming up with this programme to train primary counsellors in sign language," she said.

"This follows the realisation that there is a gap between those who cannot talk and hear and those who can hear in terms of HIV and AIDS information as they cannot access information even if they go for testing like anyone else.

"So, NAC found it worthwhile to come up with this programme. There are six provinces here, which is far too little considering the need that is there in the country to assist those who can neither talk nor hear.

"As a country, we are working towards ending AIDS by 2030 without leaving anyone behind, so this is a sector we feel that we cannot leave behind. They have sexual relations among themselves and with those who can talk, so we need to protect everyone from being infected by HIV and AIDS."

Speaking at the same workshop, one of the trainees, Ms Melody Manwa from Morgenster Mission Hospital in Masvingo, said they had a major problem as counsellors in helping deaf people that have HIV and AIDS.

She said she was glad to receive training in sign language so that she would be able to communicate with the deaf.