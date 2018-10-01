Zimbabwe: Dj Stavo Ties the Knot

Forget about South African television personality Minnie Dlamini or Princess Meghan Markle's fairytale weddings which have been the most talked about nuptials this year.

Local top wheel spinner and music producer Steven Sanders, affectionately known as DJ Stavo, married his long-time sweetheart Kudzai Alifa Adams at Meikles Hotel last weekend.

The two, who have been traditionally married for 15 years, have two children, had a fairytale wedding which was black and white themed with an ensemble of gold .

The elite, classic and royal-like wedding saw country's top socialites, musicians, fashionistas, celebrities and diplomats dressed to kill for the occasion which started at 4pm.

Remarkably, the couple were dressed by South African award-winning celebrity designer Gert Johabn Coetzee and had only invited 200 guests.

According to the wedding planner -- Tendai Kevin Zhou of VIP Hosting -- the wedding cost was over $200 000 and everything went according to plan.

"We started planning the wedding nine months ago and were on our full wedding planning package.

"The service offered to them meant that we had to pretty much run absolutely everything with regards to the wedding from conceptualisation all the way to execution.

"They spent slightly over $200 000 in costs towards the wedding and that comprised their wedding apparel as well as the guest experience from food, drinks, decor, invitation cards, flowers and cake," he said.

Zhou said the secret behind the black and white theme was influenced by the couple's character after meeting them for several consultations with regard to the wedding.

"White worked for them as it symbolises goodness, understated elegance and light while black symbolises power," he said.

The couple had a dangling cake, which was supported by a crystallised chandelier and, surprisingly, it was hanging upside down, something still new in Zimbabwe.

"The secret behind the cake is still a secret. I wanted to do something different for the Sanders wedding, so we had to think outside the box. I am very happy that Charise from Rhy's Cakes Creations was happy to indulge us in our creativity and the upside down cake which in turn became such a bespoke feature at the wedding," he said.

Some close sources told The Herald that the wedding team paid no cent on all their attire.

The groom's father took time to share the history of the family during the speech segment before bestman, musician Ex Q, raised his glass for a toast to his friend, DJ Stavo, and his beautiful wife Kudzai.

Guests were treated to a cocktail before a three-course dinner was served.

Some of the notable faces at the wedding included radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, comedienne Mai Titi, songbird Cindy Munyavi, socialite Pokello Nare, Chief J, Jackie Ngarande, DJ Tamuka, businessman Genius Kadungure, music promoter Keen Mushapaidze and Boyz DzeTonaz Crew among others.

The wedding was also graced by Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo.