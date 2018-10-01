Nigeria: APC Postpones Governorship Primaries in Lagos, Adamawa, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again postponed its governorship primary in Lagos.

The Lagos primary, earlier postponed to October 1, has now been moved to October 2.

In Lagos, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is fighting for his political future after being abandoned by his godfather, Bola Tinubu, and other APC leaders in the state,

According to two statements Monday morning by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party also postponed primaries in at least six other states.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled governorship primaries in the Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states," Mr Nabena said in one statement.

The party also noted that the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has also been changed from indirect to direct primaries.

Many of the aspirants in Adamawa had demanded direct primaries with only Governor Bindow Jibrilla and his supporters demanding indirect primaries.

The Lagos primaries will now be held on October 2, while that of Enugu and Adamawa will be held on October 4.

In an earlier statement Monday morning, the APC announced new dates for its governorship primaries in Ogun, Zamfara, Bauchi and Abia states.

"The NWC has also rescheduled governorship primaries in Ogun, Zamfara. Bauchi and Abia States to Monday."

Earlier on Sunday, the APC governorship primaries held in many states with governorship candidates elected or affirmed in them.

In its statement of Monday, the APC also said it has expelled the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led Kwara State executive of the party.

Mr Balogun-Fulani-led executive was dissolved by the NWC of the APC over allegations of anti-party activities. But the executive, believed to be loyal to Senate President Bukola Saraki who also left the APC, went to court and obtained an injunction.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the Alh. Ishola Balogun-Fulani led Kwara State executive from the Party," Mr Nabena said in the statement.

The party therefore announced schedule of activities for Osun and Kwara states.

"For Kwara the schedule of activities are as follows; Monday, October 1 - House of Assembly Screening, Tuesday, October 2 - Senate Primary, Wednesday, October 3 - House of Representatives Primary, Thursday, October 4 - Governorship Primary and Friday, October 5 - House of Assembly Primary

"For Osun State schedule of activities are;

Monday, October 1 to Tuesday, October 2 - House of Assembly Screening, Wednesday, October 3 - House of Assembly Primary, Thursday, October 4 - House of Representatives Primary and Friday, October 5th, 2018 - Senate Primary."