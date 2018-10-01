Namibia: Soldier Given Dates for Trial Over Daughter's Death

A Namibian Defence Force member charged with murder after his five-year-old daughter's death by drowning in February last year is due to go on trial in the Windhoek High Court in July next year.

The trial of Gabriel Tulinana David (31) is set to take place from 1 to 5 July and 22 to 26 July 2019, he was told during a pre-trial hearing in the High Court last week.

David will be tried on counts of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and malicious damage to property.

In the indictment setting out the charges, the prosecution is alleging that David drowned the five-year-old Cornelia Indeleni David, who was his daughter, in Windhoek during the period of 19 to 21 February last year.

He allegedly fetched his daughter from her mother, Kornelia Thomas, on 19 February last year, and was supposed to return her in time for her to go to school the next day. The state is alleging that he did not return the girl to her mother, and instead murdered her by drowning her.

Cornelia's body was found floating in the Goreangab Dam in Windhoek after David had sent cellphone text messages to Thomas, in which he informed her that she could find her daughter at the dam and that the child was dead, a senior police officer was reported to have told The Namibian after David's arrest in February last year.

David is also charged with having assaulted Thomas in Windhoek on 26 January last year, and with having stolen two cellphones from her, and intentionally damaging or destroying another cellphone and SIM card belonging to her in December 2016.

David, who has been kept in custody since his arrest, will be pleading not guilty to all four of the charges, defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, who is representing him, has stated in a pre-trial document filed at the High Court.