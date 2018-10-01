Okakarara Young Warriors and Golden Bigs were on Sunday promoted to the North West Stream First Division (NWSFD) after they ended first and second respectively in a four-team mini league promotion play-off.

The Okakarara team were on seven points, and Golden Bigs from Oshakati on five points.

Outjo Football Academy ended third with four points, while Fresh United went home with no points to show for their efforts.

The play-offs took place at the Etoshapoort Stadium at Outjo on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Okakarara Young Warriors drew their opening match 1-1 against Golden Bigs, before walloping Fresh United 5-1 in the second match, while Golden Bigs drew 1-1 in their second match against Outjo Football Academy.

On Sunday, the Okakarara team defeated Outjo Football Academy 2-1, while Golden Bigs hammered Fresh United 8-0.

Okakarara Young Warriors coach Emile Katjimune told Nampa yesterday that the team worked hard throughout the week, and the results were evident during the matches.

"I am happy for the boys for this great achievement. We only started the team in 2015 and decided to focus on getting promoted to the first division. We intend on getting experienced players to blend with the players we have to compete in the NWSFD," Katjimune said.

Golden Bigs coach Tiranus Dengeinge said their dream was to return to the first division after being relegated at the end of the 2015/16 season.

"The aim was to make a quick return to the NWSFD, and we achieved this through hard work and dedication. We signed really good youngsters, and today they showed they will die for the team," Dengeinge beamed.

He said their return means they will not only make up numbers, but compete for the title.

"Our focus and ultimate dream is to qualify for the Namibia Premier League next season, and with the team we have, I think we can make the grade," he added. - Nampa