Namibia: Demonstration Planned Against 'Sham' Land Summit

NON-governmental organisations and political parties are today expected to demonstrate against what they termed the "sham" national land conference that is starting in Windhoek today until Friday.

The second national land conference has been criticised by civil society organisations, political parties and social movements for lacking inclusivity, and for allegedly having predetermined outcomes.

One of the organisers of today's demonstration, Bob Kandetu of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority, confirmed that it will see people marching from the Agostinho Neto Circle at Ausspannplatz along Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue to the Safari Court Hotel.

Kandetu said they will be joined by representatives of the Nama Traditional Leaders Council, the Landless People's Movement, Swanu of Namibia, the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) of Namibia, the Namibia NGO Forum Trust (Nangof) and the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna), amongst others.

As this demonstration was busy taking shape, the land conference was hit by the further withdrawals of the Damara King's Council and the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP). The Damara King's Council will also take part in the demonstration.

"We want to cement in person our discontent at the fact that the conference's intent was not inclusive [...], we will not hand over a petition, but we will have a statement that we will read and give to them," said Kandetu.

Damara king Justus //Garoëb, in a media statement referenced historical Namibian examples of conflicts over land, where blood was shed to regain land and resources.

"All these conflicts were about land. Every tribe under the former South-west Africa wanted land and was willing to do whatever it took, including mass killings, to regain control of the land and its resources," stated //Garoëb.

He criticised the government for not being inclusive from the start, for not releasing the resettlement list, and for not taking ancestral land claims seriously.

"Regrettably, we are going to the second national land conference without a critical, independent review of the resettlement policy and programmes. At a conference such as this, we are expected to revise, critically assess policies and legal frameworks and the impacts thereof, without the relevant information," stressed //Garoëb.

RDP secretary general Mike Kavekotora said his party pulled out because senior party leaders only received invitations for the opening and closing ceremonies, and only later were issued with invitations to attend the whole conference.

"We refuse to legitimise an illegitimate undertaking," said Kavekotora.

Landless People's Movement spokesperson Utaara Mootu yesterday also expressed their support for the demonstration, saying that if the government was serious, the descendants of those whose land was dispossessed should have been included in the talks.

"People who lost land are the descendants, but were not invited. Why would you invite the Electoral Commission of Namibia or the health ministry to speak on land issues? Even if we go, we will not be able to raise our voices because it is predetermined," said Mootu.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani yesterday said his party was not consulted about the demonstration and would not be participating in it, but would be meeting to decide what action to take following their boycott of the conference.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila yesterday told The Namibian that the government was aware of the withdrawals and the calls to boycott the conference.

"We find it regrettable that the said stakeholders have opted to not embrace the opportunity provided for an engagement amongst Namibians on this most important issue," she said, adding that most people have confirmed attendance.

She said the government has gone to great lengths to include everyone, and that consultations were held. "The land conference is an important platform for the exchange of ideas and consensus-building. We can only resolve our differences as Namibians through frank and honest engagement," she added.