Namibia: Neckartal Dam Almost Complete

Construction of the Neckartal Dam in the //Karas region is now 95% complete, minister of agriculture Alpheus !Naruseb says.

This was the minister's feedback in an interview with Nampa at the dam last Thursday after he was briefed by the management of Salini Impregilo, the Italian company building the dam.

"I am told that the dam is 95% ready and will be handed over to government soon," he said.

The minister explained that he was carrying out familiarisation visits to all regions to acquaint himself with projects put in place under his ministry.

This follows his appointment as agriculture minister in February.

The Neckartal Dam is located in the Berseba constituency, and its construction started in 2013. In January, Salini management said the dam was expected to be completed by October this year.

Approached for comment, Salini's Goido Scolti could not give a specific date for the dam handover. "The wall of the dam is completed, and only minor jobs remain, as well as the rehabilitation of the environment around the dam before handing it over to the government very soon," he said.

Scolti added that the dam already has the capacity to hold water.

It will cost the government over N$5,7 billion once completed, and will supply water to a 5 000 hectare irrigation scheme.

The irrigation scheme project is expected to employ around 800 people, and over 1 000 during harvest time, according to the ministry.

Also speaking to this news agency at the dam, Agricultural Business Development managing director Petrus Uugwanga said the preparation of tender documents is underway, and will be out in four months for the construction of the irrigation scheme.

"We are putting it to the private sector to develop the land," he added.

-Nampa