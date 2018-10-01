Namibia: Proposed Tax Law Could Collapse Economy

Proposals to increase tax rates for individuals and businesses will harm the already struggling economy, analysts say.

The new income tax draft bill, which is currently being circulated for consultation purposes, proposes tighter controls over the tax system.

Furthermore, the draft bill seen by The Namibian proposes to close all loopholes in the tax system by phasing out the existing preferential treatment of certain businesses.

The proposed law will also scrap certain exemptions, introduce withholding tax on dividends paid to Namibian citizens, and reduce tax rates for low-income-earners.

An analysis compiled in September by Rowland Brown of Cirrus Capital and Namibia Equity Brokers' (NEB) Heinrich Jansen van Vuuren, however, criticised the bill, saying it would "undoubtedly do enormous harm to the already struggling economy".

The draft bill states that people who earn between N$1,5 million and N$2,5 million per annum will be taxed N$455 000 plus 39% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$1,5 million.

Those earning more than N$2,5 million per year will be taxed N$845 000, plus 40% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$2,5 million.

The proposed law further states that those earning from N$500 000 and N$800 000 per annum will be taxed an amount of N$121 000, plus 32% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$500 000, while people earning up to N$1,5 million will be charged N$217 000, plus 34% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$800 000.

An annual income between N$150 000 and N$300 000 will be charged N$20 500, plus 27% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$150 000.

A tax of N$61 000 plus 30% of the amount by which the total taxable amount exceeds N$300 000 is proposed for people earning between N$300 000 and N$500 000.

Those earning annual incomes of between N$100 000 and N$150 000 will be charged N$8 500, plus 24% of the amount by which the taxable amount exceeds N$100 000.

The bill furthermore proposes that those earning between N$50 000 and N$100 000 will be taxed 17% of the amount that exceeds N$50 000, while people earning less than N$50 000 per year would not be taxed.

The Cirrus-NEB analysis says the bill will negatively impact the country's economic growth which is already in recession by reducing the "returns available to investors", stating that some businesses are likely to close down.

"Namibia is already a high tax jurisdiction, as evidenced by the high tax-to-GDP ratio. Increasing the tax burden on the corporates and the public will be unlikely to generate additional revenue, and is highly likely to cause revenue falls," they state.

Moreover, the overall impact of "throttling the private sector with further taxes" will likely have a double-whammy effect on fiscal consolidation, as lower revenue collection will result in a wider budget deficit.

Brown and Van Vuuren added that private sector employment could also fall if the draft bill is passed, as more money would be "siphoned from the private sector to the public".

"This is particularly true, given our expectations that revenue will actually fall, not rise, as a result of these proposals. Households have less money, which results in less consumption and investment, which result in less revenue for the government," the statement reads.

They added that the new tax proposals would also result in reduced foreign direct investment, and would likely "spark substantial outflows to jurisdictions where rates are more favourable".

The current highest tax rate is 37% for people earning more than N$1,5 million a year, and the new bill will introduce a top rate of 40% tax for high-earners.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein last week told The Namibian that his ministry was conducting consultations on income tax amendments.

He, however, expressed disappointment with those criticising the government for introducing the tax arrangements, saying people had already been consulted during the drafting of the bill.

"We are still in the consultation process. We announced it last year already, we have consulted all the stakeholders, and we are sending the bill out for consultation, But now everyone is reacting like it's the first time they are seeing it," the minister reacted.