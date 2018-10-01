1 October 2018

Kenya: Full of Regret, Otile Brown Now Tells Socialite Vera Sidika 'I Miss You'

By Mwende Kasujja

Musician Otile Brown has confessed to missing his ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika, just two months after dumping her.

Otile on Sunday wished the socialite a happy birthday sharing a video of their happy times together.

He captioned the video; "I do miss you sometimes."

Vera celebrated her birthday on Sunday in Dubai and capped the day by skydiving.

Otile, who dated the socialite since early this year, dumped her a day after he released a love song in which Vera featured as the main video vixen.

After the breakup, Vera lamented how she believed their love was real and how her world fell apart when the singer came up to her to say he no longer loved her.

In previous media interviews, Vera had disclosed that she was finally ready to settle down and had found the love of her life in Otile.

Otile's birthday message and confessions do not seem to have moved Vera. She has yet to reply to it and has instead been thanking her BFF Zari Hassan and promised to bring her limited editions perfumes gifts from Dubai.

