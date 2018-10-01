1 October 2018

Kenya: Politician Hits Sh208 Million Sportpesa Jackpot

By David Kwalimwa

A politician who works as a civil servant is the latest Kenyan millionaire after hitting the Sh208 million jackpot prize offered by gaming firm SportPesa.

Cosmas Korir, who failed in his attempt to capture the Konin parliamentary seat during the 2017 general election, won Sh208,733,619 SportPesa mega jackpot announced by the betting firm on Sunday.

He currently is the Director of Agriculture, West Pokot County.

"Congratulations on this achievement. I left home and came to the office and congratulate you. Your life has changed, I will personally meet you soon and we can then share tips on how you can use this money wisely," SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri explained.

UNVEILED ON TUESDAY

Korir will be unveiled on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time a Kenyan is winning the jackpot and the third highest amount to ever be won in the history of betting.

To claim this Jackpot, Korir correctly predicted the results of 12 football matches, including Burnley's 2-1 win over Cardiff on Sunday.

In May last year, Samuel Abisai won the first Jackpot of Sh221 million before three winners shared Sh115 million a month later.

Gordon Ogada also claimed Sh230 million in a separate win earlier this year.

