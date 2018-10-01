Nigeria: Kaduna - As Gladiators Square Up in Senatorial Contest

The political atmosphere in Kaduna State has come alive with the number of gladiators that have thrown their hats in the ring to contest for the three Senatorial seats in the state. SUNDAY ISUWA writes on the intrigues and ongoing maneuvering for the offices

Unlike in the Central and Southern Kaduna, the people of the Northern senatorial district of Kaduna State have the record of serving for more than a term in the Red chamber.

The changes, it was gathered, have always come following the yearning of the people. Among the prominent senators that have served the people of Kaduna North Senatorial districts are: Amb Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, Ahmed Makarfi, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and the incumbent, Suleiman Hunkuyi.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have produced senators from Kaduna North, even though the contest has always involved different actors from various political parties.

In most of the elections, Kaduna North has proved not to be the stronghold of any particular political party, but according to political pundits, the region will play a vital role in the 2019 general elections.

The region, according to available statistics has its 'unique' voting pattern that is always different from the other two senatorial districts in the state.

As the 2019 general elections approache, some people have shown interest to vie for the Kaduna North Senatorial seat on the platform of the APC.

Some of the people that have shown interest in the contest include on the APC platform include: Sulaiman Abdu Kwari, Senator Lawal Aliyu Silver and Dr. Abba Ibrahim.

Kwari is the commissioner of finance in the state. It was gathered that he is one of the trusted allies of Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

Even though the governor has openly said he has interest in who represents the senatorial district in the National Assembly, he is yet to openly declare support for anyone. But there are indications that certain calculations might work against the commissioner.

The governor's political adviser, Uba Sani, had earlier declared his interest to vie for the seat of Kaduna Central senatorial district on the platform of the APC. The deputy governor of the state, Arch Bala Barnabas Bantex had also declared for the Kaduna South Senatorial district on the party's platform.

Since the contest on the platform of APC won't be an issue of family and friends, many political pundits are suggesting that the governor should detach himself from supporting any candidate against others, in the party.

"The governor, if he wants victory for APC in Kaduna North senatorial district must allow the delegates to choose whoever they want," a pundit who did not want his name in print said.

In Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, another aide of the governor will slug it out with Senator Shehu Sani and others, while the deputy governor, Bantex, will also compete with Senator Caleb Zagi, a one-time Senator from Kaduna South.

Meanwhile, among those contesting in the Northern senatorial district is Senator Lawal Aliyu Silver. He is a successful businessman and former chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) before the merger that culminated in the formation of APC.

Lawal was elected Senator in the same constituency even though their tenure truncated by the military intervention. He is seen as someone who will give a good fight.

Lawal contested for the primaries of the APC in the 2015 general elections but lost to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi who is seeking to be governor of the state on the PDP platform.

Dr. Abba Ibrahim is one of the promising young men Kaduna North Senatorial District is blessed with. The handsome looking Chartered Engineer, according to pundits, will spring surprises in the upcoming primaries of the APC.

"Most constituents like Dr. Ibrahim because of his exposure in his chosen profession and national politics. He is someone the people of Kaduna North should give the opportunity to serve", said Aliyu Kuyanbana.

He said everyone should be convinced about Ibrahim's project because of the quality representation they are going to get if he wins in the general election.

"If we give him the chance to be a Senator, you will see what he will do in the next four years. He is not a new person in the polity because he has had interactions with National Assembly, people in the presidency and those in the Judiciary," another constituent, Nura Tukur said.

With the coming of Dr. Ibrahim, so many calculations are changing in Kaduna North, it was gathered.

Findings show that most of the influential party faithful, politicians and members of the constituency prefer Dr. Ibrahim to represent them in the Red chamber having gathered a lot of experience in different establishments.

Ibrahim, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Process and Systems Engineering from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom and specializes in Gas Engineering and Management, is changing the world through his field.

He is a certified chattered engineer (C.Eng) with engineering council in the United Kingdom and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is a certified energy regulator and member of the pool of experts of European Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) and also a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC).

His secondary school education was at the Federal Government College, Kaduna. He is a graduate of Chemical Engineering from Kaduna Polytechnic but did not stop there.

He proceeded to the United Kingdom for his post-graduate programme where he attended numerous executive level courses in leadership, strategic management, legal, regulatory and enforcement, at highly rated global institutions such as Harvard Kennedy School of government, London Business School, the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies, amongst many others around the world.

In his quest to provide credible leadership, he is currently studying at the TRIUM Global Executive MBA Programme class of 2020, a programme jointly run by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), NYU Stern Business School and HEC Paris.

In this contest, some political pundits are of the view that Ibrahim's work ethics will speak for him. He has a modest and a successful career in Business as a consultant. He is a Business Development Specialist in Energy and Infrastructure Sectors, where he is currently involved in the development of Hybrid Renewable Energy projects and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities.

On the management of consulting side, it was gathered that he is also a member of an International consortium advising the Federal Government on the concession of major transportation infrastructure in the Aviation industry.

As the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Proserve Energy Services limited and Chairman, Board of Directors, Likusasa Nigeria Limited, a company involved in the upgrade and retrofit of Primary Healthcare Centre in Kaduna State, with the installations of renewable energy (Solar PV) facilities under the UKAID Department for International Development (DFID) partnership with Kaduna State Government under a contract with the Crown agents.

Ibrahim was a commissioner, Government and Consumer Affairs representing North West geo-political zone, consisting seven states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara state, in the National Electricity and Regulation Commission (NERC).

He was later commissioner, engineering and safety and standard still at NERC.

Before his tenure ended in 2015, Ibrahim had several engagements in all parts of the country, African continent and also partner with international regulators and held a high level interaction with members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders in the executive arm and the Judiciary on behalf of NERC, a feat that has also empowered him in his quest to represent his people at the Red chamber.

Ibrahim once told journalists in an interview that he is in the race because he wants president Muhammadu Buhari to succeed. According to him, "Buhari would have achieved more if there were harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature."

"We can't seat on the sideline and keep complaining. People who contest, if they win, they make decisions for us, our children and generations yet unborn. They determine how the country is being governed. I am not perfect. I have represented the seven states of the North West in NERC and everyone can testify to my good leadership.

Ibrahim who said he would bring fresh perspective into polity, added that he would ensure a smooth relationship with all the stakeholders if given the opportunity.

"Buhari's government would have done more if there is a harmonious relationship with the legislature," Ibrahim said, adding that Nigerians must rise above partisanship and work for the development of the country which according to him, is his mission to the Senate.

"The delegates have learned a hard lesson. They should not allow a repeat of the past. We are calling on our political leaders especially in the state to maintain fairness and allowed the people to choose who represents them in 2019", he said.