Namibia: Jesus Savours Asian Pillow

Paulus 'El Jesus' Ambunda made Singaporean upstart Ridhwan Muhamad eat humble pie in his backyard with a clinical performance to clinch the IBO super bantamweight world title on Saturday.

The veteran Namibian made history by becoming a three-time world champion with victory in South-east Asia, scoring a 115-113, 116-111, 112-115 split decision over the 30-year-old great hope of Singaporean boxing.

Ridhwan's camp wrote the wily Ambunda off, suggesting that at 39, he was an ageing tourist who would be knocked out inside six rounds, a notion they symbolised by offering the Namibian a customised pillow during last week's pre-fight promo.

Like all good guests, Ambunda obliged his hosts, accepting the cushy souvenir before adding a shiny new belt to leave 'The Chosen Wan' battling a nightmare.

The former IBO and World Boxing Organisation world champion's experience proved a step too far, and in hindsight too soon, for the game Ridwan, who entered the fight with only an 11-fight, two-year professional career.

"It's a great feeling for me, and I knew I can still be a world champion if I get an opportunity," an ecstatic Ambunda said when The Namibian Sport contacted him on Sunday.

Ambunda was aggressive from the onset and controlled the fight with relative comfort, with the Singaporean unable to make much of an impression after suffering an early onslaught from the Namibian.

"The fight was great and easy. I knew from the beginning that I will come out victorious. The fact that it was both my parents' birthday and I didn't want to disappoint them inspired me, plus I was well-prepared for anything," he said.

"I also want to thank the nation which was behind me, and my team at AC Boxing Gym of Immanuel Moses, Nicky Natangue and Martin Nandango, who motivated me during training and in the fight. I could not be shining again without this great support."

Winning a world championship fight on foreign soil with the ease with which Ambunda did demonstrated that he is a class act and far from a spent force, his trainer Immanuel Moses added.

Despite a point's deduction in the sixth round for "pushing his opponent to the floor and hitting after the bell", Ambunda's dominance ensured he won comfortably.

"He fought a great fight. We prepared him to be more flexible in the ring, and focus on winning rounds. That's how you win world titles. If you prepare well, you can beat anyone anywhere," Moses, younger brother of ex-WBA lighweight world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses, said.

"The guy didn't like body punches, and that's what we targeted. He didn't really give Ambunda problems. He's just a kid, and Ambunda was too good and in great shape."

As for the pillow gimmick, he said: "It's really nice and soft. We'll use it to rest at the airport for sweet dreams. They said we'll need the pillow after six rounds, but they couldn't back it up, so we took them to school."

Meanwhile, a disappointed Ridhwan vowed to bounce back from the setback a better fighter.

"I tried to work out my plan, but he made it difficult for me. I have no excuses. I feel disappointed that for the first time in my professional career, I lost," he said when fielding questions from reporters in his dressing room.

"But I just have to deal with it. I think somehow, everybody loses. It is just a matter of learning from it, and once I learn from this loss, I will come back stronger.

"I'll come back. I always come back," he said, echoing his words inside the ring in front of an appreciative 5 000 sell-out crowd after the bout.

"I'm disappointed that I didn't win, of course. I tried my best, but tonight was just not my night."

Ringstar Management founder Scott O'Farrell has no doubt that Ridhwan is a bright star who can stand on his own against world-class boxers.

Said the Briton, who is also Ridhwan's manager, "He has the potential, and more importantly, he has the drive and focus to succeed. Ridhwan may not have won against Ambunda, but he showed he is ready."