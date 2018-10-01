Angola: Expo-Huambo Business Volume Reaches U.S.$25 Million

Huambo — About USD 25 million is the result of the business volume produced at the 2018 Expo-Huambo, an event that took place on 27-30 September with the participation of 111 national and foreign exhibitors.

Speaking last Sunday to the press, in the end of the multi-sector trade fair, the event's spokesman, Marlino Daniel Sambongue, said the exposition overcame the expectations of the organisers, both in terms of the variety of products and the business volume, as well as the number of visitors which reached 10,000 people, when it was initially 5000 people.

He said the fair was visited by people from North America, Italy, China, Poland, Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Namibia.

The holding of Expo-Huambo happened in the ambit of the commemoration of the city's 106th foundation anniversary, which was marked on 21 September.