1 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Primaries Start October 8 - No Sacred Cows

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Democratic Progressive Party
DPP leader Peter Mutharika (file photo).
By Green Muheya

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sait it will roll out its primary elections to select parliamentary and local government candidates from October 8 2018 , saying no one, even the most loyal members, will represent it in the 2019 Tripartite Elections without going through primary elections.

DPP secretary general (SG) Greselder Jeffrey said in a statement that phase one of the primaries will start on October 8 in some districts in the Northern Region namely, Karornag, Chitipa and Mzimba North constituency.

The rest of Mzimba will be covered on October 9 while Nkhatabay will have its primaries o n October 10.

DPP will conduct primaries in the Souther Region will begin October 15 in Nsanje South West, Nsanje Lalanje, Mwanza West, Blantyre City South constituencies.

On October 16 the party willhold primaries in Mulanje South and the Mulanje West which is held by Patricia Kaliati who dumped the party and is now secretary general of United Transformation Movement (UTM) of vice president Saulos Chilima.

Jeffrey has since warned party gurus that will lose during the primaries against forming parallel structures such as standing as independent candidates.

She said the party wants its supporters to democratically choose their representatives.

"As a party, we want supporters to choose for themselves, even in my constituency, we will have primary elections. No leader in DPP will influence the outcome of primary elections," she said.

Jeffrey said the party will sign a pact with all aspirants to the effect that those who lose will agree not to contest as independent candidates.

Recently, DPP vice-president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa warned that the party will disqualify any candidate who perpetrates violence in the run-up to the primary elections.

Malawi

Zimbabwe Troops Off to Malawi for Peacekeeping Exercise

A sixty-eight-member contingent of troops from Zimbabwe will be in Malawi from today for a two-week-long SADC… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.