Photo: Democratic Progressive Party

DPP leader Peter Mutharika (file photo).

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sait it will roll out its primary elections to select parliamentary and local government candidates from October 8 2018 , saying no one, even the most loyal members, will represent it in the 2019 Tripartite Elections without going through primary elections.

DPP secretary general (SG) Greselder Jeffrey said in a statement that phase one of the primaries will start on October 8 in some districts in the Northern Region namely, Karornag, Chitipa and Mzimba North constituency.

The rest of Mzimba will be covered on October 9 while Nkhatabay will have its primaries o n October 10.

DPP will conduct primaries in the Souther Region will begin October 15 in Nsanje South West, Nsanje Lalanje, Mwanza West, Blantyre City South constituencies.

On October 16 the party willhold primaries in Mulanje South and the Mulanje West which is held by Patricia Kaliati who dumped the party and is now secretary general of United Transformation Movement (UTM) of vice president Saulos Chilima.

Jeffrey has since warned party gurus that will lose during the primaries against forming parallel structures such as standing as independent candidates.

She said the party wants its supporters to democratically choose their representatives.

"As a party, we want supporters to choose for themselves, even in my constituency, we will have primary elections. No leader in DPP will influence the outcome of primary elections," she said.

Jeffrey said the party will sign a pact with all aspirants to the effect that those who lose will agree not to contest as independent candidates.

Recently, DPP vice-president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa warned that the party will disqualify any candidate who perpetrates violence in the run-up to the primary elections.