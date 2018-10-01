Namibia: Bank Windhoek Announces New Appointments

Bank Windhoek recently announced the appointment of Saara Shivute as its head of specialist finance effective, 15 September 2018 and Brisley Cloete as its Oranjemund branch manager effective today.

"Shivute brings a wealth of experience spanning over 20 years in the banking, power utility and telecommunications sectors to the position," the bank said.

Her academic qualifications include a BCom honours degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA) and a BEcon degree from the University of Namibia (UNAM).

As part of the retail banking services structure, Shivute will be responsible for driving the overall specialist finance strategy, providing ultimate guidance and direction to the bank's four specialist finance divisions focused in property, micro, emerging small and medium-sized enterprises (ESME), and vehicle and asset finance.

"Bank Windhoek is thrilled to have Saara on board and we believe that she will further enhance our growing national brand and excel in this brand new challenge. We welcome her to the Bank Windhoek family and wish her all the best in her new role," said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee.

Shivute said that she is looking forward to embark upon a new journey in her career with Bank Windhoek. "I believe that we can make a positive difference through our customer-centric approach of delivering products and services tailored to meet our customer's needs."

For Cloete, today marks a new chapter in her career at the bank.

He takes over from David Nell, who was appointed as the Bank's national operations manager. The 27-year-old is the bank's youngest branch manager in the retail banking space. He started his banking career in 2012 as a temporary clerk responsible for the Financial Intelligence Act (FIA) at Outjo branch.

"He was subsequently appointed on a permanent basis as a teller," the bank said.

In 2013, Cloete took up the position of ATM custodian at Keetmanshoop branch. A year later, he moved back to Outjo as a finance credit clerk. In 2015, he relocated to the south coast, taking up the position of senior credit officer at Oranjemund, a position he held until his current appointment.

Cloete holds a BCom degree in economics obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and also successfully completed various credit and collateral development programmes.

"We are proud of our new branch manager. His growth at Bank Windhoek shows that continued professional development pays off. I want to congratulate Brisley on his appointment and trust that he will continue to deliver excellent results," said Matthee.

On his part, Cloete said: "As Bank Windhoek's Oranjemund branch manager, I look forward to this new role and its challenges. Together with my team we will achieve new heights at Bank Windhoek Oranjemund."

