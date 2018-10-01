Namibia: Sport Awards Nominees Unveiled

Local golfing sensation Likius Nande, leads a strong field of nominees for this year's annual Namibia Sport Commission Sport awards ceremony slated for Swakopmund on 27 October.
The short-listed nominees were announced last Thursday night by the country's presiding sports body, the Namibia Sports Commission.
This prestigious gathering is held every year in recognition of top achievers for their outstanding performance during the season under review.
Athletes have been nominated in 14 different categories with the overall winners to be paraded during a gala evening at the Dome in the coastal holiday resort of Swakopmund, Erongo Region.
The short-listed nominees are as follows:
Best Coach of Year category
Barbara Fernandez Veitia - Namibia Paralympic Committee
Robert Kaxuxuena - Athletics
Tobias Nashilongo - Professional Boxing
Best Sports Development Programme
NFA Galz and Goals
Kids on Bikes Cycling (also nominated last year)
Rugby Development Programme
Junior Sportsman
Adriaan Grobler - Archery
Allexander Muller - Cycling
Lance Potgieter - Gymnastics (also nominated last year)
Junior Sportsman with Disability
Alfredo Bernado - Athletics
Bradley Murere - Athletics
Dian Jansen - Javelin and Shot Put (won last year)
Junior Sportswoman
Carene van Zyl - Gymnastics
Kiana Cormack - Hockey
Quinn Redding - Archery
Junior Sportswoman with Disability
Beatha Hausiku - Athletics
Emilia Musenge - Athletics
Most Outstanding Sportsman of the year
Likius Nande - Golf
Jonas Junius - Amateur Boxing
Tristan de Lange - Cycling
Best Sportsman with Disability
Ananias Shikongo - Athletics (also nominated last year)
Johannes Nambala - Athletics (won last year)
Best Sportswoman of the Year
Helalia Johannes - Athletics
Magreth Mengo - Indoor Hockey
Natascha Rottcher - Water Ski
Sportswoman with Disability
Johanna Benson - Athletics (also nominated last year)
Lahja Ishitile - Athletics (won last year)
Sylvia Shivolo - Shot Put and Discus
Best Sport Team
Senior Rugby (also nominated last year)
Senior Women's Indoor Hockey (also nominated last year)
Junior Men's Inline Hockey
Umpire/Referee
Patrick Esterhuizen - Professional Boxing
Jamal Madiane - Gymnastics
Berthold Karumendu - Athletics
Golden Pen Award
Limba Mupetami - Namibian Sun
Sheefeni Nicodemus - The Namibian
Hesron Kapanga - Nampa
Erongo Red is sponsoring the Erongo Red People's Choice Sports Star award to be voted through an SMS line by sending PC and the name of the preferred athlete for nomination to 33033. One SMS costs N$2.
Last year, dethroned world boxing champion Julius Indongo, clinched a double as he walked away with both the Sports Achiever and the Best Sportsman of the Year awards, with veteran marathoner Helalia Johannes voted the finest in the women's category.