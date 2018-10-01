Namibia: Sport Awards Nominees Unveiled

Local golfing sensation Likius Nande, leads a strong field of nominees for this year's annual Namibia Sport Commission Sport awards ceremony slated for Swakopmund on 27 October.

The short-listed nominees were announced last Thursday night by the country's presiding sports body, the Namibia Sports Commission.

This prestigious gathering is held every year in recognition of top achievers for their outstanding performance during the season under review.

Athletes have been nominated in 14 different categories with the overall winners to be paraded during a gala evening at the Dome in the coastal holiday resort of Swakopmund, Erongo Region.

The short-listed nominees are as follows:

Best Coach of Year category

Barbara Fernandez Veitia - Namibia Paralympic Committee

Robert Kaxuxuena - Athletics

Tobias Nashilongo - Professional Boxing

Best Sports Development Programme

NFA Galz and Goals

Kids on Bikes Cycling (also nominated last year)

Rugby Development Programme

Junior Sportsman

Adriaan Grobler - Archery

Allexander Muller - Cycling

Lance Potgieter - Gymnastics (also nominated last year)

Junior Sportsman with Disability

Alfredo Bernado - Athletics

Bradley Murere - Athletics

Dian Jansen - Javelin and Shot Put (won last year)

Junior Sportswoman

Carene van Zyl - Gymnastics

Kiana Cormack - Hockey

Quinn Redding - Archery

Junior Sportswoman with Disability

Beatha Hausiku - Athletics

Emilia Musenge - Athletics

Most Outstanding Sportsman of the year

Likius Nande - Golf

Jonas Junius - Amateur Boxing

Tristan de Lange - Cycling

Best Sportsman with Disability

Ananias Shikongo - Athletics (also nominated last year)

Johannes Nambala - Athletics (won last year)

Best Sportswoman of the Year

Helalia Johannes - Athletics

Magreth Mengo - Indoor Hockey

Natascha Rottcher - Water Ski

Sportswoman with Disability

Johanna Benson - Athletics (also nominated last year)

Lahja Ishitile - Athletics (won last year)

Sylvia Shivolo - Shot Put and Discus

Best Sport Team

Senior Rugby (also nominated last year)

Senior Women's Indoor Hockey (also nominated last year)

Junior Men's Inline Hockey

Umpire/Referee

Patrick Esterhuizen - Professional Boxing

Jamal Madiane - Gymnastics

Berthold Karumendu - Athletics

Golden Pen Award

Limba Mupetami - Namibian Sun

Sheefeni Nicodemus - The Namibian

Hesron Kapanga - Nampa

Erongo Red is sponsoring the Erongo Red People's Choice Sports Star award to be voted through an SMS line by sending PC and the name of the preferred athlete for nomination to 33033. One SMS costs N$2.

Last year, dethroned world boxing champion Julius Indongo, clinched a double as he walked away with both the Sports Achiever and the Best Sportsman of the Year awards, with veteran marathoner Helalia Johannes voted the finest in the women's category.