Congo-Brazzaville: Angola to Attend in Brazzaville Conference On Kongo Kingdom

Luanda — The Republic of Angola, through a Culture Ministry delegation, is to participate on 2-3 October in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in a conference on the ancient Kongo Kingdom.

The event, to happen under the theme "Life and Existence in Kongo Kingdom" is being jointly organised by the Marien Ngouabi University and the Pierre Savorgnan Memorial of Brazzaville.

Angola, whose delegation is to be led by the secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, will present in the event a photographic exhibition on the cultural wealth and diversity of the Kongo Kingdom.

The Angolan delegation is also to comprise the country's permanent representative to UNESCO, Sita José, the writer Patrício Batsikama, among other senior staff of the Culture Ministry.