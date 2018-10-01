1 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Congo-Brazzaville: Angola to Attend in Brazzaville Conference On Kongo Kingdom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Republic of Angola, through a Culture Ministry delegation, is to participate on 2-3 October in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in a conference on the ancient Kongo Kingdom.

The event, to happen under the theme "Life and Existence in Kongo Kingdom" is being jointly organised by the Marien Ngouabi University and the Pierre Savorgnan Memorial of Brazzaville.

Angola, whose delegation is to be led by the secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, will present in the event a photographic exhibition on the cultural wealth and diversity of the Kongo Kingdom.

The Angolan delegation is also to comprise the country's permanent representative to UNESCO, Sita José, the writer Patrício Batsikama, among other senior staff of the Culture Ministry.

Congo-Brazzaville

Indebted Africa Returns to the International Monetary Fund

Despite - or is it perhaps because of - increasing volumes of Chinese financing to Africa, that oft-reviled old banker,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.