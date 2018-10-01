Namibia: Cycle Classic's Run and Walk Routes

With the routes for the athletics component of the 2018 edition of The Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic available, runners can start familiarising themselves by having a trial run or practise session.

The athletics events in the form of runs or a walk are slated for the early morning of Saturday, 13 October, and will start immediately after the mountain bike race kicks off.

To broaden the appeal of the Cycle Classic and thereby giving every member of a family, young or old, an opportunity to participate in this prestigious event held annually since 1999, a 10km competitive run and a 5km fun run and walk was added last year.

This move proved to be extremely popular, to the extent that the athletics component of the Cycle Classic has been expanded this year, and will include a relay race of 10km in four stages of 2,5 km.

Booking for the mountain bike and road bike cycling races, as well as the all the runs and walks, are open. Entries can be done online or in-store at any Pick n Pay supermarket countrywide.

A community service and fundraising event of Rotary Club Windhoek, Cycle Classic is run this year in partnership with cycling club Windhoek Pedal Power, Quinton Steele-Botes WHS Athletics Club and T-Rex Training Tribe for the Kiddies Classic. Spread over two days, the event takes place in Windhoek on Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 October.