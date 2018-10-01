Namibia: Kaz La Jaivas On New Management Deal, Upcoming Album

Kaz La Jaivas, an Afro-pop trio comprising of B-Killa, J-Benefit and Kashela Katjangano, recently signed a management deal with Red Inch Investment.

The trio, who started off as dancers, are happy with their new deal and believe it will propel their music to the commercial market.

B-Killa shared that the partnership with Red Inch Investment came at the right time as they were looking for a strong team to market their music. "We have four albums and we are busy working on our fifth which we will be releasing in the first quarter of 2019," said B-Killa, adding that they want to reach a lot of people with their new album and believe Red Inch Investment will help them in this regard.

"Red Inch Investment coming on board has really been helpful in pushing our music. Under their management we recently released visuals to our single 'A Baixa' from our forthcoming album.

"We are yet to give the album a title," added Kashela Katjangano.

Speaking on their next project, J-Benefit mentioned that it is going to be a mature album compared to their previous work. He added that 'A Baixa' is a snippet of what people can expect from the upcoming album.

"The album is strongly influenced by Zambian and Nigerian music. Our dialect is Nyemba and on the album we embrace and celebrate who we are. We are proud to be telling stories in our language," said J-Benefit.

B-Killa mentioned that Zambian culture is very similar to their own and for this reason, they identify with Zambian music.

The trio said that what they admire about Zambian and Nigerian artists is how they have embraced their cultures. "It is impressive how they make use of their pidgin English to tell their stories and so many people relate to their music."

"We are not going to play it safe and just make dance music on the new album; in fact, we might scare some people with uncomfortable truths and sincerity. We have grown as artists and it is important for us to reflect our growth in our music," concluded B-Killa.