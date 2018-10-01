Much travelled retired Brave Warriors forward Pinehas Nambindi Jacobs, aka "Heel Extension", will be smiling all the way to the bank.

This after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered his former South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) outfit Amazulu, to pay him a hefty amount in compensation as asettlement fee for unfairly terminating his contract in 2014.

Usuthu were found guilty of breaching the Namibian's contract barely a year into his three-year contract tact who was on the books of the Kwazulu-Natal outfit barely a year into his three contract. The Namibian sought the intervention of the South African Football Players Union who took the matter up with the world governing football body, FIFA for devine intervention. Amazulu appealed the ruling the in the Court of Arbitration but the decision was upheld. The club was set the deadline of September 16, 2018, to settle the amount of N$1,068 million but it ignored ‑ leading to a docking of six points.

The new owners are claiming its unfair to pay the said amount because Amazulu Football Clu are no longer the same company that was found to have breached the FIFA rules.

Failure to adhere to the decision could result in harsher sanctions against the club and subsequent expulsion from the league. Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Mkathini confirmed that the club will settle the amount to avoid more strong sanctions from FIFA.

Jacobs joined Amaulu from Tigers and also had stints with several NPL clubs that includes Ramblers and Civics before he abruptly wrapped up his unfulfilled football career at multiple league champions Black Africa.