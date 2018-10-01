1 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Pinehas Jacobs Wins Labour Case Against Former Employers... PSL Side Amazulu Ordered to Cough Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Much travelled retired Brave Warriors forward Pinehas Nambindi Jacobs, aka "Heel Extension", will be smiling all the way to the bank.

This after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered his former South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) outfit Amazulu, to pay him a hefty amount in compensation as asettlement fee for unfairly terminating his contract in 2014.

Usuthu were found guilty of breaching the Namibian's contract barely a year into his three-year contract tact who was on the books of the Kwazulu-Natal outfit barely a year into his three contract. The Namibian sought the intervention of the South African Football Players Union who took the matter up with the world governing football body, FIFA for devine intervention. Amazulu appealed the ruling the in the Court of Arbitration but the decision was upheld. The club was set the deadline of September 16, 2018, to settle the amount of N$1,068 million but it ignored ‑ leading to a docking of six points.

The new owners are claiming its unfair to pay the said amount because Amazulu Football Clu are no longer the same company that was found to have breached the FIFA rules.

Failure to adhere to the decision could result in harsher sanctions against the club and subsequent expulsion from the league. Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Mkathini confirmed that the club will settle the amount to avoid more strong sanctions from FIFA.

Jacobs joined Amaulu from Tigers and also had stints with several NPL clubs that includes Ramblers and Civics before he abruptly wrapped up his unfulfilled football career at multiple league champions Black Africa.

Namibia

Concerns Over Cheetahs Kept As Pets

An animal welfare group has expressed concern over cheetahs being kept as pets at farms, guest houses and lodges. Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.