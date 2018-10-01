Namibia: Laws On Cybercrime Inadequate - Mhlongo

The Southern African Development Community's deputy secretary for regional integration expressed concern at the increase of cybercrime due to enhanced information technology and communication.

Thembinkosi Mhlongo, who was addressing the joint SADC session of ministers of information technology and communication (ICT), transport and meteorology last Thursday, said the laws are inadequate to combat this rising phenomenon.

The sessions have been taking place at a Windhoek hotel since last Monday, where reviews and discussions were held on progress made with regards to last year's meeting resolutions.

Mhlongo said the more SADC is connected by ICT, the more it will also translate to increased cybercrime.

"At the moment, cybercrime in Africa is growing faster than on any other continent. I understand that all SADC member states either have transposed the SADC harmonised cybersecurity model laws, or have cybersecurity legal frameworks in the workplace. Having the best in place is not enough," she stated. Support should thus be given to institutions and collaborative networks that fight cybercrime, she said.

Mhlongo added that more efforts should be made for the development and implementation of anti-child abuse and human trafficking strategies to protect women and children.

"We should continue our efforts of awareness, sensitisation and capacity-building to inspire confidence and security for online uses by promoting a healthy and safe environment where e-commerce can thrive," she said.

Namibia has been working on its cybercrime bill for years now, but talks appear to have come to a standstill.

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba, in a speech read on his behalf, said infrastructure development is the backbone of SADC's developmental agenda, while pointing out that improvements have been made in the three sectors of ICT, transport and meteorology.

New satellite technology and climate modelling on supercomputers are improving Africa's ability to respond to droughts, floods, storms, fires and heatwaves, he added.

"However, more is needed for SADC to better cope with the effects of global warming. Particularly, the strategic collaborations and technology with third parties from the developed and developing countries are essential for SADC to premise their policy planning on the effective prognosis of the weather and other climatic occurrences," said Mbumba.

Although the week-long meetings were supposed to be concluded with a trip to Swakopmund and Walvis Bay during the weekend, the SADC ministers went home as these plans were cancelled.