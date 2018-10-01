Nigeria: PDP Decries Alleged Fake Results for Buhari

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) for posting what it called "fictitious figures" as votes secured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the party's presidential primary.

It said it was meant just to hoodwink Nigerians and create an impression of massive support.

The PDP said the resort to allocation of fake figures has shown that Buhari and APC have lost hope of winning genuine votes in the 2019 general election.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday, said: "Nigerians were thoroughly amused as they see through the lies in APC's allocation of fictitious 2.9 million votes in Kano, 1.9 million in Lagos, 802,819 in Katsina, in addition to other conjured figures in other states.

"What the APC and the Buhari Presidency failed to note is that Nigerians are already aware that no ballot took place and that such figures cannot be tallied through mere voice-vote involving few members.

"Nigerians know that what counts in a general election is the participation of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and not fictitious figures from a padded party register or party members, many of who do not exist or hold PVCs.

"Moreover, the APC does not have the number of members it posted as having participated in the 'circus'.

"We want the APC and INEC to know that our party is already privy to the polling centres in certain states which they are planning to use to allocate fake votes for Buhari in the 2019 general elections and that we have also devised legitimate strategies of exposing and dismantling such plans ahead of the elections, just as the PDP did in Osun State.

"The Buhari Presidency and the APC should know that their game is up and that no amount of machination will save them from imminent defeat in the 2019 general election, since Nigerians have already rejected them."