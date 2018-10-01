1 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Decries Alleged Fake Results for Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Azimazi Momoh Jimoh

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) for posting what it called "fictitious figures" as votes secured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the party's presidential primary.

It said it was meant just to hoodwink Nigerians and create an impression of massive support.

The PDP said the resort to allocation of fake figures has shown that Buhari and APC have lost hope of winning genuine votes in the 2019 general election.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday, said: "Nigerians were thoroughly amused as they see through the lies in APC's allocation of fictitious 2.9 million votes in Kano, 1.9 million in Lagos, 802,819 in Katsina, in addition to other conjured figures in other states.

"What the APC and the Buhari Presidency failed to note is that Nigerians are already aware that no ballot took place and that such figures cannot be tallied through mere voice-vote involving few members.

"Nigerians know that what counts in a general election is the participation of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and not fictitious figures from a padded party register or party members, many of who do not exist or hold PVCs.

"Moreover, the APC does not have the number of members it posted as having participated in the 'circus'.

"We want the APC and INEC to know that our party is already privy to the polling centres in certain states which they are planning to use to allocate fake votes for Buhari in the 2019 general elections and that we have also devised legitimate strategies of exposing and dismantling such plans ahead of the elections, just as the PDP did in Osun State.

"The Buhari Presidency and the APC should know that their game is up and that no amount of machination will save them from imminent defeat in the 2019 general election, since Nigerians have already rejected them."

Nigeria

In 2019, Who Will Have Your Vote?

"What would you like the government to improve after the elections in 2019?" Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.