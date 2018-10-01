1 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Malaria Spraying in Progress At Ongwediva

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The New times
(File photo).

The Ongwediva Town Council last week commenced with its indoor residual spraying campaign, targeting Extension 11 and New Reception, which both have confirmed cases of the disease.

The council's public relations officer Jackson Muma said Extension 11 has three confirmed cases while New Reception has two cases, bringing the total cases recorded in Ongwediva to five.

"Other areas in the town will be reached only for mitigation," Muma said.

Meanwhile, Muma urged residents to render the necessary support to the officials who are conducting the house-to-house spraying by ensuring that there are people on the premises during the morning.

He said the officials on duty wear green overalls and are at all times accompanied by a council vehicle, hence the community should be vigilant against unauthorised persons pretending to be council workers. Muma emphasised that the in-house spraying is important to ensure total protection from mosquito bites.

He further advised that the council will make use of K-Othrine chemical as approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for malaria vector control in modern structures.

"It is recommended that the occupants remain outside the structures for 15-30 minutes after the application of the chemical," Muma advised residents.

Meanwhile, environmental health officer Penda Kashihakumwa said the campaign is going well.

"We are making progress - the only challenge we have is that most people [are not around] during the time the campaign is being conducted, hence we have no access to them," Kashihakumwa explained.

He said that this week the council targets to finish with Extension 11 so that they can proceed to New Reception.

2018-10-01 08:11:10 2 hours ago

Namibia

Concerns Over Cheetahs Kept As Pets

An animal welfare group has expressed concern over cheetahs being kept as pets at farms, guest houses and lodges. Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.