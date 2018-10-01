1 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dependence On Oil, Technology Threatening Human Capital Goals, Say Experts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts have blamed Nigeria's heavy dependence on crude oil and abuse of technology for human capital decline in the country.

They noted that despite the clamour for the country to shift focus from oil as a major revenue source and depend on other growth factors to achieve real economy expansion ,not much had been done to justify the clamour.

The experts insisted that in particular, the area of human capital has been cheated in terms of investment, an event which they said is not too good for the overall health of the country considering the symbiotic relationship in a nation's workforce and its economies.

According to them, technology, with its myriads of opportunities, continues to threaten manpower.

Speaking at the 34th Annual Omolayole Management Lecture organised by AIESEC Alumni Nigeria , the Executive Chairman of Phillips Consulting, Mr. Folusho Phillips, reiterated the essence of skills, knowledge, and innovation in eradicating poverty, adding that a state of emergency be declared in the country's education sector.

The federal government had earlier in the year promised to declare an emergency in the sector by August 2018 but nothing has been heard till date.

Phillips cautioned that with current global projections and emerging trends, it was critical that Nigeria urgently develop national offerings to be exported to the world.

According to him, it is only achievable through an aggressive and sustainable capacity development plan driven by maximising education, health and technology.

"As a matter of urgency, government needs to go back to its drawing board, declare a state of emergency in the education sector and make its blueprint public, otherwise, Nigeria risked being a failed state in the next five years."

"Our education is not balanced. From statistics, the North educates over 30% of its people while the south educates about 80 per cent. We must do more. Primary school enrolment has increased but participation is still low. We also must tap into technology to grow our nation. We are in the middle of a very violent disruption. It's the fourth industrial revolution. Artificial Intelligence is almost here and technology is bubbling with news tricks and changes daily".

A management expert, Michael Omolayole , described human capital building as a life-time engagement that should be enhanced by interest and dedication of the people.

Nigeria

In 2019, Who Will Have Your Vote?

"What would you like the government to improve after the elections in 2019?" Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.