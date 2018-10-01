Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba has urged fellow Zimbabweans residing in the capital city of Harare to rally behind the newly appointed mayor, Honorable Gomba in order to achieve various developmental goals that will market the city for new investments.
During an interview with 263Chat, Chinotimba said it was high time for all Zimbabweans to come together for one common cause to develop Harare through supporting the new mayor's plans such as complete cleanup of the city, strategic relocation of vendors, delivery of clean water and sanitation among other critical social amenities.