Zimbabwe: Zvishavane, Partners On High Cholera Alert

Zvishavane Town Council has activated its Civil Protection Unit and is on a massive cholera awareness campaign in a bid to prevent any outbreak, an official has said.

In an interview, the district's CPU chair, Mr Rodewell Mutetwa, said there were no cases of cholera in the mining town, but the authorities were on high alert following reports of an outbreak in Harare.

He said they had engaged various stakeholders that include Mimosa Mining Company and Shabanie Mine to provide water bowsers in schools and residential areas.

"As the Zvishavane District CPU, we are on high alert of the cholera outbreak," said Mr Mutetwa.

"We have held several meetings so far with all stakeholders that include companies and Government departments to discuss measures that should be taken to prevent a cholera outbreak in our area.

"We are also working with non-governmental organisations and other volunteers in clean-up campaigns in Mandava and we cleared all the dumps in and around the town."

Mr Mutetwa said Mimosa Mining Company was supplying water bowsers in areas that experienced erratic water supplies.

"We have water challenges in areas like Maglas and Mimosa is helping us there supplying water bowsers," he said.

"We also want to make sure that all schools with water challenges have water tanks so that there is water at any point."

Mr Mutetwa urged residents to also play their part and report sewer bursts to the local authority and to maintain high standards of hygiene in their areas so as to prevent cholera and typhoid outbreaks.