Liberia: Youths to Benefit Humanitarian Aid From Yau Foundation

Monrovia — Thousands of young people in Liberia are expected to benefit humanitarian services from a newly established Foundation "You Are Us" (YAU) Foundation" headed by a Liberian born Lebanese Linda K. Fawaz.

The Foundation was established in May 2018 with an emphasis on humanitarian works in Liberia. The goal of the foundation is to tackle extreme cases of poverty, hunger, education, lack of agricultural activities and healthcare.

Making a brief remark at the launch of the YAU Foundation in Sinkor Monrovia, the founder of YAU, Linda Fawaz said it is sad for Liberian kids going to school and do not have the support or meal.

Providing information on the central thrust of the YAU Foundation, Linda said everyone throughout Liberia and in the diaspora is fully aware of the devastating consequences and levels of deprivation inflicted on Liberia and its people mainly school going age by the civil war.

She said it is in response to what the war left behind on Liberians that prompted the establishment of YAU.

"It is in response to these long-range realities as outlined in YAU Foundation prospectus that I am endeavoring to mobilizing support that will contribute toward the alleviation processes leading to the level of empowerment envisaged, essentially it is most gratifying to note that we have a common vision because you are us and we are you", she noted.

Of Liberian and Lebanese origin, Ms. Fawaz said YAU Foundations first mission is the improvement of the educational system in Liberia.

She noted that the foundation will help school going kids and young people to achieve their goals.

"We will ensure that every child and young adult has the opportunity at education, as well as reducing the high dropout rate," she noted.

She said her foundation faces a Goliath of humanitarian issues throughout the country, "From an underperforming educational system to a none existent healthcare system to extreme cases of poverty and hunger, our foundation is committed to facing every issue head-on starting with ensuring the empowerment of the youth of Liberia through improving its educational institutions," she noted.

Liberia educational system is struggling to recover from a prolonged period of civil unrest and most recently the closure of schools due to the Ebola crisis has also contributed to the setback of the educational system.

On the issue of agriculture, Linda vowed to work with the communities by providing tools, seeds, and training farmers to ensure food self-sufficiency.

"Hunger is the world's biggest health problem - every year it kills more people than AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. Join us and help put an end to hunger," she pleaded.

She, however, noted that YAU is working to end poverty and prevent it from depriving families of their dignity, comfort and wealth.

"We will provide food to poor people, we will give them rice every time at least to help parents who cannot afford to find food for the kids after school," she explained.

Serving as the chief launcher for the YAU Foundation, Montserrado County District # 9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood has encouraged the policy of oneness in the society.

She said she was happy to see a young Liberian woman establishing such a big dream to help the poor people of the country. She urged well-meaning Liberians to embrace the vision of Linda and call on young people of Liberia to put aside politics and contribute to the growth of the society.

"We will support this initiative because it is about giving back to humanity and the society, not many people will share what has been given them with other people," she noted.

The lawmaker noted that it is her (Hon. Pelham Youngblood) vision to see the Foundation grow to an international level.

The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, Bobby Whitfield the commission will be a partner to the YAU foundation.

He noted that YAU can be used to disseminate WASH messages to students and community dwellers on washing hands, cleaning the environment, and to increase access to safe water supply and sanitation and improve hygiene practices, thereby contributing to improved human welfare, development and Liberia long-term sustainable growth.

"With the establishment of this Foundation, it means that Liberia is heading somewhere, and we will get there in the soonest possible time with the vision of our president George Weah and his government pro-poor policy," he noted.

The program attracted the invites of dignitaries including the US Embassy, Orang Liberia, CEMECO cement Company, Stop and Shop Supermarket, Fawaz Building Material Store, United Commodity Incorporated (UCI) among others.