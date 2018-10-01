Ghana: Farm Labourer Convicted for Stealing Palm Fruits

A farm labourer, Mahama Zackaria, who stole 72 bunches of palm fruits, has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢960.00 by a Kade district court.

In default, Zacharia, who pleaded not guilty, will serve eight months in prison in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Owusu Achiaw told the court, presided by Ms. Felicia Anane Antwi that the complainant, Yaw Darko, and accused lived at Kwae.

The court heard that on May 23, 2018, Darko harvested 72 bunches of palm fruits and kept them at his oil palm plantation.

Chief Insp Achiaw said Darko later contracted Kwaku Aboagye, a driver, to convey the palm fruits to his house, but due to the bad nature of the road, the driver's vehicle got stuck, and they could not go to the farm to convey the fruits.

However, on May 30, accused hired a tricycle to convey the fruits, which he sold to Adwoa Serwaa, a witness in the case, for GH¢600.00.

The complainant later detected the theft and conducted his personal investigation, and found the palm fruits in the house of Serwaa.

The complainant confronted Serwaa, who mentioned accused as the one who sold the palm fruits to her, and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Zacharia. - GNA