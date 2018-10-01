Ghana Ready to Host AWCOM - Minister

Ghana is ready to host the 11th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled for November 17 to December 1, Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has said.

Speaking at the unveiling of the tournament mascot, website and official song on Friday by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Minister said, preparation was advanced for Ghana to stage a memorable tournament.

He therefore charged the Black Queens to ensure that Ghana 'host and win' the tournament.

"It is now your turn to demonstrate your sense of patriotism by going all out to win gold," he told members of the Black Queens.

The Mascot - an eagle named 'Agrohemaa' the Minister said demonstrates courage, strength, focus and immortality.

"These are the virtues that must be displayed by the Queens to ensure that they win the competition, "he said.

Mr. Asiamah added that, everything has been put in place to motivate the players to win the trophy and must go for the ultimate.

"This is the first time Ghana is hosting the tournament and we assure the world that it would be superb. We would also demonstrate to Africa that hospitality we are noted for", the Minister added.

The government, he announced, would present three vehicles to the LOC to assist them in the performance of their duties.

Announcing the official song, composed by Wiyala,Grace Ashie and Akosua Agyapong, titled, "Champions: Proud of Our Own," Chairperson of the LOC, Mrs. Freda Prempeh said the country was looking forward to a grand opening ceremony on November 17.

She said, all efforts have been made to ensure that, the competition brings everyone together to support the Black Queens to lift the trophy.

Mr. Fred Crentsil, Vice President of the LOC, who announced the website, afconwomenghana.com said, it has series of features that would interest sports fans.

He also encouraged everyone to support the Black Queens to win the ultimate trophy.