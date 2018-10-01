Ghana: Power Hour International Sch, Orphan Care Get New Classroom Blocks

Government's Free Senior High School policy is not intended to score political points but rather make education accessible to all including the underprivileged, Deputy Minister for Education, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi has said.

According to the Minister, it would be very wrong for anyone to think that government was using the ongoing Free SHS, to do politics.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a four-classroom block by the Indian Association of Ghana and other Indian organisations at the Power Hour International School and Orphan Care at Santeo near Ashaiman in Accra last week Wednesday.

"In Ghana, politics precede everything including developmental projects. But politics should be taken out of the Free SHS policy as it is intended to make life better for all Ghanaians, "she stated.

She added that, the policy does not compromise on quality and would ensure that every Ghanaian received free and quality tuition at the SHS level.

She congratulated the Indian Association and the Founder of Power Hour International School, Rev.Kyei-Baah Joseph for their efforts in ensuring that, children within the area receive basic education to prepare them for SHS.

"The foundation, which is the basic level must be strong and taken seriously as it would set the children up for a brighter future at the SHS level and beyond, "she said.

Government, she said, would welcome any non-governmental organisation or private entity that would partner to develop the education system in the country.

President of the Indian Association of Ghana, Rajesh Thakker, said the school which was established 10 years ago lacked various facilities including classroom blocks, desks and books, which almost collapsed the school at a point.

"With our association with Rev. Kyei-Baah, who ensured the survival of the school till date, we decided to as part of our efforts to give back to society, build the classroom blocks for the school," he stated.

"We believe that, educating our children is the way ahead for an independent and prosperous Ghana," he added.

The Indian Association of Ghana contributed towards construction of two classroom blocks while Seva Group of Ghana constructed a classroom block and RSKC Foundation also provided a classroom block.

Stallion Industries also assisted with the classroom tables, benches, furniture as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Also present during the inauguration, was Mrs Richa Rao, spouse of the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, who was also instrumental as far as the survival of the school is concerned.