Ghana: GOC Unveils Ghana's Team for YOG

A 10-member contingent for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) has been unveiled by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

This edition will be held on October 6-18 in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires.

Ghana's team comprises of five athletes, four coaches and a Chef de Mission.

The athletes include swimmer and team captain, Abeiku Jackson (coached by Jonathan Amoako-Atta), male beach volley pair, Eric Tsatsu and Kevin Carboo (coached by Moro Mumuni), weightlifter Sandra Mensimah Owusu (coached by Nii Otoo Larkyne) and 400 metres runner Solomon Diaffo.

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto who witnessed the ceremony explained that the ministry will provide the team's allowances, bonuses and competition attire with the GOC paying for air tickets, competition and general kitting.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, the Chef de Mission who unveiled the team on Friday was confident the team would deliver the expectations of Ghanaians.

Mr. Yeboah said the GOC collaborated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority to put in place an attractive bonus structure to motivate the team.

He disclosed that gold medal winners will receive $5,000 while silver and bronze medal winners receive $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah urged the athletes to be motivated by Martha Bissah's exploits at games, saying that 'when you look at Bissah's fame from the championship, you must be driven towards achieving a similar feat.'

Bissah won gold in the 800-metre race during the 2014 edition of the Youth Games in Nanjing, China after winning bronze in the Africa Youth Games the same year.