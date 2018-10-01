1 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GOC Unveils Ghana's Team for YOG

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 10-member contingent for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) has been unveiled by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

This edition will be held on October 6-18 in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires.

Ghana's team comprises of five athletes, four coaches and a Chef de Mission.

The athletes include swimmer and team captain, Abeiku Jackson (coached by Jonathan Amoako-Atta), male beach volley pair, Eric Tsatsu and Kevin Carboo (coached by Moro Mumuni), weightlifter Sandra Mensimah Owusu (coached by Nii Otoo Larkyne) and 400 metres runner Solomon Diaffo.

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto who witnessed the ceremony explained that the ministry will provide the team's allowances, bonuses and competition attire with the GOC paying for air tickets, competition and general kitting.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, the Chef de Mission who unveiled the team on Friday was confident the team would deliver the expectations of Ghanaians.

Mr. Yeboah said the GOC collaborated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority to put in place an attractive bonus structure to motivate the team.

He disclosed that gold medal winners will receive $5,000 while silver and bronze medal winners receive $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah urged the athletes to be motivated by Martha Bissah's exploits at games, saying that 'when you look at Bissah's fame from the championship, you must be driven towards achieving a similar feat.'

Bissah won gold in the 800-metre race during the 2014 edition of the Youth Games in Nanjing, China after winning bronze in the Africa Youth Games the same year.

Ghana

President Arrives Safely Home ... After Scary Incident

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation arrived safely in the country yesterday, after escaping what… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.