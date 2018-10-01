Ghana: Work On Eastern Corridor Road to Start Soon - Dr Letsa

Ho — in News / by GT Admin /

Volta Regional Minister - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

WORK on the Eastern Corridor road project will start after the rainy season, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has assured.

He said at a general meeting of the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ho last Thursday that engineers from the Ministry of Roads had already toured the road together with directors from Ghana COCOBOD who are expected to fund the project.

"It is our expectation that when the rains subside and the weather becomes favourable, work would resume on all our roads," Dr Letsa stated.

On the agricultural sector, the regional minister revealed that six irrigation schemes had been constructed and rehabilitated to ensure the continuous cultivation of crops all year round in the region.

They are the Keyime, Atidzive-Ayitikope, Kpoglu, Volo, Afaode and Agorveme irrigation schemes.

Dr Letsa said that the schemes would definitely help to reduce poverty and support the horticultural industry for domestic and foreign markets.

Meanwhile, he said that sod has been cut for work to commence on the construction of the Kpong Left Bank Irrigation Project at Torgome in the North Tongu District, and that would further boost agricultural production in the region.

The president of the National House of Chiefs, TogbeAfede XIV, touched on government's plan to create new regions, and appealed to "those who are in favour of the plan and those who are against it, as well as politicians and the ruling party, and all Ghanaians to uphold the truth for the sake of our country."