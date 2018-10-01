Liberia: Kojo Names 20 Players for Congo Game

With 10 days left for the Lone Star's next game against Congo Brazzaville in Group G of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, head coach Thomas Kojo has named a 20-man squad that will travel to Brazzaville, Congo, for the encounter.

The 20-man squad, headed by team captain William Jebor, comprises 13 foreign-based players and seven local players. Both Lone Star and the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville will be hoping to secure their first win after collecting a single point from their first two games.

The first leg between the two teams is October 11 at the Stade Alphonse Massemba Debat in Brazzaville, before the return leg in Monrovia on October 16 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Terrence Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare, who missed out on the DR Congo game on September 9, because of work permit issues, are among the 13 foreign-based players Coach Kojo has invited.

South Korean-based Sekou Konneh was the only foreign-based player dropped from Coach Kojo's previous list of players for the DR Congo game.

According to the LFA, the foreign-based players' invitations were sent to their clubs weeks ago and received a positive response.

On September 25, Russian club Spartak Moscow confirmed via their website that forward Sylvanus Nimely had been invited by his national team from October 7-17.

The invited players include Anthony Snoti Laffor, Boison Wynney de Souza, Joel Johnson, Adolphus Marshall, Murphy Dorley, Sam Johnson, Kpah Sherman, Sylvanus Nimely, Tonia Tisdell, Terrence Tisdell, Allen Njie, and expected debutant Mohammed Sangare.

Local players include goalkeepers Ashley Williams and Tommy Songo, Kemoh Kamara, Teah Dennis, Alvin Maccornel, Aloysius Simujla, and Saah Nyumah.