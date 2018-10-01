Liberia: Rotary District Governor Allen Calls for Collaborative Efforts

DIstrict Governor Akilad Allen.

..Ends week-long visit to Liberia

The District Governor for District 9101 of Rotary International, Akiladi Allen, has called for collaboration between Rotary Clubs in Liberia, the government and other institutions.

Mr. Allen said through their collaborative efforts, Rotarians will undertake initiatives that will impact the lives of the people.

He thanked members of the four Rotary Clubs in Liberia for services they continue to render the Liberians and foreign residents.

Allen said in the absence of collaboration, Rotarians in Liberia will not easily reach out to the hundreds of thousands of people across the country that are desperately in need of help.

"One of the ways Rotary Clubs in Liberia can be successful in the accomplishment of their services is to share with government and other institutions what they are venturing into", Mr. Allen said.

He spoke on Thursday, September 27, in Monrovia during a reception held in his honor by members of the Rotary Clubs of Monrovia, Sinkor, Harper and Gbarnga. He urged Rotarians to focus on retaining the current membership of the four Rotary Clubs in the country than establishing new clubs.

"I am not against the establishment of new clubs in Liberia; what I want you [Rotarians] to do is to retain the existing membership by helping other clubs that are struggling to bring them to a level where they push forward in doing those things involve with Rotary International," Allen cautioned fellow Rotarians.

He said he was impressed with the level of work Rotarians are doing in the country, and therefore called on the Rotary Clubs of Monrovia and Sinkor, who are grounded to strengthen the other two clubs -- in Harper, Maryland County and in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Mr. Allen: "It may not be surprising to you Rotarians in Liberia that through your hard work, coupled with dedication and commitment, one of you can become president for Rotary International."

While in the country, Allen toured several projects of the Rotary Clubs of Monrovia, Sinkor and Gbarnga respectively.

Allen arrived in the country on Wednesday, September 25 to assess activities of Rotary Clubs in Liberia and departs the country today, October 1.

During his visit, he met with some state actors, and relevant United Nations Organizations and toured most of Rotary Clubs' projects where they are carrying out interventions.

Currently, there are four clubs in Liberia that are working together in getting Rotary International's goals accomplished.

The clubs are working with their international partners on many projects. They were actively involved in fighting the Ebola outbreak in the country, and are supporting the fight to eradicate polio, water and sanitation initiative, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, economic and community development and peace and conflict prevention.

In August this year, the Rotary Clubs in Liberia worked with their counterpart, Rotaplast International, an international medical team from the United States, a sub group of Rotary International, to carry out free medical reconstructive surgeries for more than 60 Liberians who would have otherwise not have the opportunity to have such serious surgeries.

Rotary International District 9101 comprises ten countries in West Africa. And these countries are Cape Verde, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau and La Cote d'Ivoire.

Authors

David A. Yates