Liberia: Raji Attends First CAF Special Sitting

LFA president Raji at his first CAF Extraordinary Assembly with FIFA president Infantino.

Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji is attending his first Confederation of African Football (CAF) Extraordinary General Assembly after his election as president of the Liberian football house.

Mr. Raji was elected on white ballot on September 9, 2018, following the withdrawal of LFA former Vice President for Administration Musa Shannon.

Raji was accompanied to the special sitting by his Secretary General, Emmanuel Deah.

The Extraordinary Assembly was held yesterday, September 30, in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh. It was the 12th Extraordinary Congress of the African football governing body.

The assembly was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura, delegates from the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF and other stakeholders.

According to CAF Online, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad during the Congress announced that the African football governing body will support the second term bid of FIFA president Infantino, a decision that was welcomed by the FIFA president.

"I profoundly announce that CAF will support Gianni Infantino for another term," the CAF President told the delegates and called on the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa, who doubles as CAF 3rd Vice President, to formalize the support.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I gladly announce that the delegates present here are in support of the second mandate for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Infantino have shown great commitment to the activities and development of African football, and we would like to give you more time to further your reforms," Lekjaa declared.

Responding to CAF's decision, Infantino said, "The support of CAF for another term as FIFA president means a lot to me."

As one of the key items on the agenda, delegates at the assembly voted Walter Nyamilandu, president of Malawi Football Association as the African representative to the FIFA Council for the Anglophone Linguistic Group to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana) who resigned from his position last June.

Nyamilandu won the highest votes (35 votes) over Danny Jordan, president of the South Africa Football Association (18 votes) in the second round of the election after Leodegar Tenga, president of the Tanzania Football Association, dropped in the first round.

Before the elections, two candidates, Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) and Nick Mwendwa (Kenya) withdrew from the election.

The FIFA Council (formerly the FIFA Executive Committee) is an institution of FIFA, the governing body of association football, futsal and beach soccer. It is the main decision-making body of the organization in the intervals of FIFA Congress. Its members are elected by the FIFA Congress. The council is a non-executive, supervisory and strategic body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

Anthony Kokoi