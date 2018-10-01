Liberia: FA Cup - NPA, LISCR, Byc, Club Breweries Advance to Semifinals

LISCR's striker Sam Kollie celebrates after scoring the winning goal

The 2018 edition of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) knockout Cup (FA Cup) has reached semi-finals stage, with four first division teams left to compete for the title.

NPA Anchors became the first team to book their ticket to the final four after edging out 2nd division FC Bea Mountain 3-1 in a post-match penalty shootout over the weekend at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Both teams made several attempts during the full 90 minutes, but were unable to get the curtain raiser. Bea Mountain's goalkeeper Gbelee Wilson was again at his best by saving two spot kicks, but his teammates failed to convert from the spot, as the "Gold Boys" FA Cup journey came to an end.

NPA will now await their next opponents for the semi-finals of the competition.

LISCR 2-1 Watanga

It was another thrilling encounter between the FA Cup holders, LISCR FC and first division counterparts Watanga FC at the ATS after the holders came from a goal down to edge out Watanga 2-1.

Watanga went in search for a revenge after they were last year knocked out by the "Shipping Boys" in the first round.

Watanga's left-back Carlos Williams scored the opener 13 minutes on the clock to put his side in front, but LISCR replied 13 minutes later to level things up through Alloy Brown's equalizer.

The title holders intensified their pressure and managed to take the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute. Left-back Hilton Varney traveled down the left flank and brilliantly sent in a long cross that was directed into the goal net by striker Sam Kollie, his second goal in three games.

LISCR won the title last season following a comfortable 3-0 win over SIRMEX FC then ELWA United.

BYC 3-0 Paynesville FC

The lone third division representative in the last eight of the competition, Paynesville FC, saw their participation in the competition coming to an end after suffering a 3-0 lost against first division side BYC.

The Paynesville-based third division side entered the match with a great start and kept the "Go Blue Boys" on their back foot for the first five minutes.

However, BYC capitalized on the third division club's inexperience in the knockout and was first to score the opening goal in the 24th minute through defender Eugene Swen.

With additional two minutes left to play in the first half, striker Robert Taylor doubled the "Go Blue Boys'" lead after he fired home a right-foot strike from close range.

Striker Taylor later completed his brace in 57 minutes after he forced his way through to end Kelvin Potis' strike.

Monrovia Club Breweries 2-0 Nimba Kwado

The final quarterfinals match, which was played yesterday at the ATS, witnessed the former knockout champions Monrovia Club Breweries reaching the last four after edging out Nimba Kwado 2-0.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi