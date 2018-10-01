Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Reintroduces 'Monthly Business Luncheon Renaissance'

Mr. J. Wendell Addy, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

The newly elected leadership of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has announced the reintroduction of the Chamber's "Monthly Business Luncheon Renaissance," to be held on Oct. 4 in Monrovia.

According to a press release issued by the LCC, the Monthly Business Luncheon is a forum where policy and decision makers will exchange views on trending economic issues, business experiences, and the LCC will showcase and gives information on the Chamber's program activities as it relates to trade policy, advocacy and advice to the private sector.

In fulfillment of this initiative there will be four key economic policy decision makers/experts who will serve as speakers and panelists on several topics with a central theme: "De-risking the Private Sector for Economic Expansion, Growth and Sustainability."

The speakers are Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Wilson K. Tarpeh, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nathaniel Patray, Governor of the Center Bank of Liberia, and Geoffrey Oestreicher, Country Director of International Monetary Fund.

Some of the topics to be highlighted by the speakers include: the functions and roles of their respective entities and other stakeholders in de-risking the private sector for economic expansion, growth and sustainability; program agenda for the business community; the consultative decision making process in the formulation of policies, regulations and laws affecting businesses and the economy across line ministries, agencies and international institutions where applicable; the challenges, and prospects of private sector business environment, etc.

The release said the program will start at 11:45 a.m. and ends at 2:p.m. at a resort in Monrovia. During the luncheon, the exchange of views on ways of developing and enhancing the economy to attract domestic and foreign investments for jobs and wealth creation, and the overall economic development of Liberia in support of the Pro-poor Agenda will be highlighted.

