Uganda Aviation Body in Rent Row

Arusha — The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) will appear in court as an intervener in a case filed by the revenue authority against paying rent at the Entebbe International Airport.

The First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) made the ruling on Thursday, allowing the civil aviation body a status of intervener in the civil case. In a suit that was filed by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in 2017, the revenue body challenged the government's decision to effect that the Customs Department pay rent at the government operated airport.

The Customs Department is a key organ of the revenue authority granted to operate at the Entebbe International Airport and other entry and exit posts in Uganda.

The buildings and related structures at Uganda's only international airport and main gateway to the country by air, are under UCAA, another government entity.

URA, the first respondent in the case filed at the regional Court currently based in Arusha, challenges the decision of paying rent as being unlawful.

Payment of rent by the Customs Department to another government body, URA argues, was also in contravention of the East African Community (EAC) Treaty and directly questioned the mandate of UCAA. The court granted leave to the aviation authority to intervene in the matter, but that such intervention shall be limited under Rule 36 (2) (e) and (5) of the country's rules.

In a case which has raged from 2017, the Attorney General of Uganda on September 4 last year made submissions against URA and in favour of UCAA in a dispute regarding the office space at the key airport.

URA, however, challenged the legality of the decision on account of its alleged violation of the EAC Treaty and the EAC Customs Management Act.

"By its Notice of Motion dated December 5, 2017 and filed on December 11, 2017, the Applicant (UCAA) has since sought leave to be joined as an intervener in the reference in opposition to the case advanced by the first respondent, which has been allowed and granted by court," the court ruled in a verdict delivered by Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi.

Parties present in Court to receive the Ruling were Mr Michael Mafabi representing the Applicant (Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA)), Mr George Okello & Ms Barbra Nahone Ajambo both representing the 1st Respondent (Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)), Ms Christine Kaahwa, Mr George Karemera both representing the 2nd Respondent (Attorney General of Uganda).