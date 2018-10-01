One of Uganda's best known stand-up comedians Patrick Idringi better known by his stage name Salvador will celebrate the fourth season of his star-studded Africa Laughs show on October 8 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The line-up of the Africa Laughs this year will feature five local acts -- Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mcvex, Agnes Akite, and Madrat and Chiko.

International comedians include Prof Hamo (Kenya), Kevin J (UK), Basketmouth (Nigeria), Alfred Kainga (Zimbabwe), Eddie Kadi (Congo), MC Jessy (Kenya) and Arthur Nkusi (Rwanda).

Tickets for the show are going for Ush100,000 ($26), and a table is available for Ush500,000 ($130.7).

Africa Laughs started in 2013 and held another event in 2014. It took a break in 2015, returned in 2016, and took another break in 2017.

As to why the show has been off-and-on, Salvador, said: "I decided to do it after every two years because I interchange it with 'Man From Ombokolo' my one man show. So this year is Africa Laughs, next year will be Man from Ombokolo Salvado at 10, when I celebrate 10 years in comedy.

"The industry has risen from nothing to grace. As major stakeholders, we have the challenge of keeping things new and exciting to keep our audiences satisfied. Africa Laughs returns with lots of additions as we continue to grow and develop comedy," Salvador says.

What should the comedy fans expect at this year's edition?

"It's going to be an amazing show because this line-up is epic. I've performed with all these guys for the past years. All I can tell fans out there is come and experience one of the best comedy shows ever in Uganda," the award-winning comedian said.

Salvador is also an actor. The show is sponsored by Uganda Breweries Ltd under its Singleton whisky brand.