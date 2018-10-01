29 September 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa Laughs Returns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bamuturaki Musinguzi

One of Uganda's best known stand-up comedians Patrick Idringi better known by his stage name Salvador will celebrate the fourth season of his star-studded Africa Laughs show on October 8 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The line-up of the Africa Laughs this year will feature five local acts -- Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mcvex, Agnes Akite, and Madrat and Chiko.

International comedians include Prof Hamo (Kenya), Kevin J (UK), Basketmouth (Nigeria), Alfred Kainga (Zimbabwe), Eddie Kadi (Congo), MC Jessy (Kenya) and Arthur Nkusi (Rwanda).

Tickets for the show are going for Ush100,000 ($26), and a table is available for Ush500,000 ($130.7).

Africa Laughs started in 2013 and held another event in 2014. It took a break in 2015, returned in 2016, and took another break in 2017.

As to why the show has been off-and-on, Salvador, said: "I decided to do it after every two years because I interchange it with 'Man From Ombokolo' my one man show. So this year is Africa Laughs, next year will be Man from Ombokolo Salvado at 10, when I celebrate 10 years in comedy.

"The industry has risen from nothing to grace. As major stakeholders, we have the challenge of keeping things new and exciting to keep our audiences satisfied. Africa Laughs returns with lots of additions as we continue to grow and develop comedy," Salvador says.

What should the comedy fans expect at this year's edition?

"It's going to be an amazing show because this line-up is epic. I've performed with all these guys for the past years. All I can tell fans out there is come and experience one of the best comedy shows ever in Uganda," the award-winning comedian said.

Salvador is also an actor. The show is sponsored by Uganda Breweries Ltd under its Singleton whisky brand.

Africa

African First Ladies Share Thoughts Ahead of Melania Trump's Trip

First ladies in several African countries hope their American counterpart will find ways to tackle problems, with a… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.