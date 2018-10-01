Nigeria: Magical Journey in a Mythical Land

book review

Nigerian-American writer Tomi Adeyemi is a new voice for young adult fantasy with her latest book, Children of Blood and Bone: Legacy of Orisha.

The book is about 17-year-old Zélie Adebola, the silver-eyed, headstrong girl living in a seaside fishing village of Ilorin. It is in the legendary kingdom of Orisha, a land that resembles Nigeria but with mythical animals, spirits and multiple gods. Her snow-white hair marks her out as a maji, a magic-bearing person.

But she and others like her cannot practise their skills since King Saran outlawed magic 11 years ago in a violent purge that killed her mother and left her father psychologically impaired.

That was the night that magic disappeared from Orisha and left Zelie with a passionate loathing for the royal family.

"Maggots" is what the magical people are called, and they live a fearful existence of scorn and poverty.

Headstrong and brash, Zelie's greatest desire is to bring back magic and restore the respect her kind once held.

To find the money they need to pay the king's taxes, Zelie and her older brother Tzain set off to the capital of Lagos, planning to sell a large and valuable fish they have caught.

Unlikely friendships arise, the love of siblings is tested, betrayal lies at every corner and an improbable romance blossoms that will shake Zelie's loyalty.

Through the voices of Zelie, Tzain, Amari and In an, Ms Adeyemi takes us on a drama-filled adventure through deserts, lush forests, snow-capped mountains, mining towns and cities filled with exotic people and mysterious beings.

Adeyemi vividly describes the rich attire, different cultures and ethnic foods. Although she was born and raised in the US, she is able to articulate traditional spirituality, mythology and Nigerian cultures.

This novel represents a much-needed addition to a vastly underrepresented genre of African literature.

While the story is meant for teenagers, the complexity of the plot and the well-developed characters make it appealing to older readers.

Fans of fantasy writer Nnedi Okorafor or epics such as Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter books will enjoy this book.

American-born Adeyemi, 25, says the book idea came about because she was deeply disturbed by incidents in recent years of police brutality against black men, women and children in the US.

The narrative is crafted for global appeal, but it is completely rooted in and inspired by African contexts. All the characters are African; the youthful main characters are smart, brave yet vulnerable.

Adeyemi balances scenes of battle and nail-biting pursuit with tender recollections and dreamy experiences. She keeps you on your toes with cliff hangers, fast-paced action and the constantly changing direction of storyline.

The open-ended conclusion left me wanting more.

Children of Blood and Bone, which came out this year, is the first in a trilogy. It featured the New York Times' Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List, and is set to be turned into a movie.