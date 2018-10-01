1 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister's Directive On Bail Applications

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma — Minister of home affairs has directed the police to grant bail to the suspects 24 hours a day provided that they fulfill the requirements.

He also warned the police against soliciting money from suspects' relatives, when granting bail to the suspects.

He issued the directives on Sunday, September 30, when addressing a rally at a public rally on Sunday, September 30, in Basanza Village, Uvinza District

"I don't know, why the police don't grant bail to the suspects on Saturday and Sunday even if the suspects fulfill all the requirements; this should come to an end," said the minister.

Mr Lugola also urged the suspects, who will be required by the police to provide bribes for their bail applications to be successfully, to report to the police.

He insisted that release on bail is the right of every citizen.

In another development, Mr Lugola directed traffic police officers to abide by professionalism when executing their duties.

"Fines should be charged to vehicles that have violated laws but, I wouldn't' entertain traffic police, who solicit money from drivers illegally," said he.

Tanzania

We're Watching You! Safaricom, Kara Partner for Estate Surveillance Initiative

Safaricom has partnered with the Kenya Alliance of Residents Association (KARA) to increase security in member estates… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.