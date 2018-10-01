Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister's Directive On Bail Applications

Kigoma — Minister of home affairs has directed the police to grant bail to the suspects 24 hours a day provided that they fulfill the requirements.

He also warned the police against soliciting money from suspects' relatives, when granting bail to the suspects.

He issued the directives on Sunday, September 30, when addressing a rally at a public rally on Sunday, September 30, in Basanza Village, Uvinza District

"I don't know, why the police don't grant bail to the suspects on Saturday and Sunday even if the suspects fulfill all the requirements; this should come to an end," said the minister.

Mr Lugola also urged the suspects, who will be required by the police to provide bribes for their bail applications to be successfully, to report to the police.

He insisted that release on bail is the right of every citizen.

In another development, Mr Lugola directed traffic police officers to abide by professionalism when executing their duties.

"Fines should be charged to vehicles that have violated laws but, I wouldn't' entertain traffic police, who solicit money from drivers illegally," said he.