Ghana: AMA Launches Sustainable Greening

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched the Sustainable Greening and Beautification of Accra project, to enhance the city's eco- friendliness.

The project, aimed at beautifying open spaces in the capital, would be implemented jointly by the assembly and the Department of Parks and Gardens.

Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who launched the project in Accra on Thursday said the assembly would engage corporate bodies in Accra and encourage them to adopt spaces and beautify them with flowers and lawns to make the city green.

He said project formed part of President Akufo-Addo's effort to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The Deputy Minister for Sanitation, Mr Patrick Boamah appealed to the public not to walk on or across green grasses in the open spaces.

He further encourage corporate institutions to adopts open spaces in the capital and beautify them.

The Ghana Commercial Bank and Ecobank declared their intentions to adopt spaces and beautify them with their own resources as part of their corporate responsibilities and support for the project.

Mrs Norkor Duah, Chief Executive Officer of the Advantage Group, an advertising company, said a greening award has been instituted as part of the project to reward people and institutions that beautify their environments.

She stated that monthly digital awards, quarterly and yearly awards would soon be held to motivate partners as part of efforts to sustain the project.