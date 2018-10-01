Ghana: McDan Adjudged Marketing Man of the Year 2017

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley at the weekend was adjudged the Marketing Man of the Year 2017 at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards.

The 29th National Marketing Performance Awards was under the theme, 'Marketing: A catalyst for driving Ghana beyond Aid.'

According to the CIMG, Dr McKorley was given the award for the success he had chalked in the business field in the shipping industry, with his company's presence in over 2000 major sea and airports due to some strategic alliance the company had formed.

A citation accompanying the award partly read, "Many persons in your shoes would have been on the employment bandwagon but you decided to be an exception to the rule. Arguably one of the most successful business magnates in Ghana, your story cannot be told without its numerous ups and downs."

The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement was awarded the National President's Special Award, for its pioneering role and the significant strides it has made in promoting the importance of gardens and flowers through its innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

The Managing Director of Internet Solutions, Ms Yvette Atekpe took the Marketing Woman of the Year 2017, while the Marketing Practitioner of the Year went to the Business Unit Director of PS Cussons, David Afflu and John Kafui Kwame Klu, Head of Market Access, Policy and Governmental Affairs of Roche Ghana took the Marketing Student of the Year award.

In the Hall of Fame-Elite Category, Toyota Ghana Company Limited, was adjudged the Motor Firm of the Year, 2017, while Melcom won the Retail Outlet of the Year.

Vanguard Assurance and Enterprise Insurance emerged winners in the Hall of Fame category, and Japan Motors, SIC Life Insurance Company and Ecobank, were adjudged the best for being the Firm of the Year in motor, insurance and banking for three consecutive years, namely 2014, 2015, 2016.

In the media category, the Bond Savings and Loans "Be Bold Campaign" won the Outdoor Advert of the Year, 2017, Vivo Energy 'Filing No Ye Deep' won the print advert of the Year, 2017 and MTN Ghana MTN MOMO Bank Buddy won the TV Advert of the Year, 2017, while Access Bank *901 Mobile Banking won the Radio Advert of the Year, 2017.

The Prime Time National Science and Maths Quiz won the TV Programme of the Year, 2017 and Adom FM Dwaso Nsem took the Radio Programme of the Year and Unilever Pepsodent World Oral Health Day took the Brand Activation of the Year, 2017.

In the business category, Enterprise Life took the Life Insurance Company of the Year, 2017, Coconut Grove Beach Resort Hotel, Elmina won the Hospitality Facility of the Year, 2017 hotel category, Atlas Rent-A-Car won the Hospitality (Allied and Support Services) of the Year, 2017, Goil Won the Petroleum Company of the Year, 2017, and Multimedia Group was the Best Media Organisation of the Year, 2107.

Also in the business category, Fidelity Bank was the Bank of the Year, Odotobiri Rural Bank was the Rural Bank of the Year, Bond Savings and Loans was adjudged the Best Savings and Loans Company, Asamane Luxury Catering Services in Tamale won the Indigenous Catering of the Year, while MTN was the Telecom Company of the Year and GCNet was the best in Telecom (Allied and Support Services) Company of the Year.

Internet Solutions was the Internet Service Provider of the Year, Ecobank won the Marketing-Oriented Company of the Year, Africa World Airlines won the Domestic Airline of the Year, Tropical Cables and Conductors Limited won the Manufacturing Company of the Year, Blue Skies was adjudged the Agro-based Company of the Year and Citi FM won the Digital Media of the Year award

Electromart won the Retail Outlet of the Year award, Action AID won the Non-for-Profit Organisation of the Year award and Kasapreko Awake Purified Drinking Water won the Product of the Year award and First National Bank won the Emerging Brand of the Year award.

Dr McKorley in his remarks expressed gratitude to the CIMG for the honour done him and said the award "puts pressure on him to work harder".

He pledged that, he would collaborate with the CIMG to create 20 small-scale enterprises until the new Marketing Personality of the Year was announced.

Chief Executive Officer of Stratcom Africa, Ms Esther Cobbah for her part also expressed delight in the recognition and thanked all the stakeholders who believed in the Garden and Flower Show and supported it to grow.

"We could not have come this far without the generous support of various stakeholders, especially our sponsors and partners," she said.