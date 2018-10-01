Ghana: President Arrives Safely Home ... After Scary Incident

1 October 2018

President Arrives Safely Home ... After Scary Incident

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation arrived safely in the country yesterday, after escaping what could have been a fatal accident on his journey from the United States.

The presidential jet carrying the president and his delegation developed an engine fault mid-air, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, sources said.

The President and his delegation, who were returning from the United Nations' General Assembly, arrived safely at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday morning with a commercial flight.

It is about the third time the presidential jet had developed a fault in almost four years, after similar incidents occurred in December 2014 and March 2015.

In March 2015, the presidential jet, which was on a special mission to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, caught fire immediately after take-off.

The aircraft was said to have developed technical problems midair, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at the Air Force Base in Accra.

It was later realised that two of the jet's tires had caught fire. Before the fire service got to the scene, the fire had been put out with the plane's extinguishers.

The then President, John Mahama, was not on board the flight and no injuries were recorded.

The year before that, the presidential jet carrying then President Mahama developed a technical fault in Kumasi, when the President was attending the Farmers' Day Celebration.

