1 October 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: 3,720 Children Benefit From Amos Meerkat Pre-School Training Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linda Machinga

Amos Meerkat Pre-school Training Programme recently received N$500,000 from FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

The Amos Meerkat Pre-school Training Programme hosted a Monitor's Workshop last month to equip the Monitors with the necessary skills that would assist them in carrying out their responsibilities.

Through the Programme, FirstRand has been able to help farmers and communities with starting up pre-schools in their community.

Corporate Social Investment Manager at FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust Revonia Kahivere said "Education in various forms has always been a priority support area for the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust as we believe that, as Benjamin Franklin once said 'an investment in knowledge pays the best interest'.

"This in turn has ensured that every pre-school child is given the opportunity to prepare for primary school. This programme is in line with our partnership strategy which aims to uplift the lives of the people in the communities we operate in," she added.

The programme currently has 27 Monitors who are responsible for checking the material and monitoring the progress against curriculum target dates to ensure that teachers do not fall behind.

They also assist the mentors and coaches who are uncertain about the application of the material and answer their questions.

This year 3,720 children between the ages of 5 to 6 years and 186 teachers benefited from the programme. As a result feedback from the grade 1 teachers is very positive and show that the Amos Meerkat School learners all achieve above average results.

Namibia

Concerns Over Cheetahs Kept As Pets

An animal welfare group has expressed concern over cheetahs being kept as pets at farms, guest houses and lodges. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.