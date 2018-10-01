Kenya Woos Hotel Investors

"Kenya is ready for investment and expansion," is the message that the Kenyan stakeholders are broadcasting to the world ahead of the much anticipated Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF).

According to the Managing Director of Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) Mr Jonah Orumoi, the investment opportunities now available in the country and their long term ambitions for growth.

Mr Orumoi speaks about why the TFC were so keen to bring AHIF back to Nairobi.

The AHIF this year has returned to Nairobi this October, after a five year absence.

"We are delighted to be returning to Kenya and seeing how the capital has grown over the last four years and highlighting the incentives and innovations the TFC are putting in place to encourage investment." Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of Bench Events said adding that Kenya has moved forward tremendously since AHIF was last here in 2013. Major investments in infrastructure are transforming communications and access. That has to be of interest to our delegates and we are very much looking forward to seeing it first-hand.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Hon. Najib Balala, said: "I am delighted that we have brought Africa's highest profile hotel investment forum back to Kenya. It will attract the kind of people who have the influence and resources to make a destination successful. At AHIF, we will be making a compelling case for investment in the hospitality sector across Kenya. Nairobi is already the established business hub of East Africa but there is so much more opportunity in our country. For example, Kisumu is offers huge potential for new hotel accommodation and the leisure possibilities on our sea coast is self-evident. We also have another vital asset: a population which is innately friendly, hospitable and keen to serve."

