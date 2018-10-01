Tanzania: 30m/ - Prize for Serengeti Marathon Winners

SERENGETI International Marathon will raise dust on November 24 this year, with its organisers preparing to dish out 30m/- cash prizes to the winners.

The event will include 42 km full marathon and 10 km races that will pass through the Serengeti National Park as a drive to promote domestic tourism. The event is jointly organised by the country's Private Sector and the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA).

According to the officials of the race organising committee, Henry Kimambo and Timothy Mdinka, the race has drawn athletes from practically across the continent. "This will give runners an opportunity to see wildlife attractions of the country's second largest National Park along the route," said Kimambo.

Ibrahim Mussa, the TANAPA's Tourism Promotion officer, added that the Marathon will be flagged off at Ndabaka Gate for the 10 km race inside the reserve then divert to Lamadi.

The event will be hosted in Simiyu Region which borders Serengeti National Park at Lamadi, and according to the Regional Commissioner (RC) Anthony Mtaka, the race will showcase the country's tourism potential as well as boosting Simiyu's profile.

The Simiyu RC, Anthony Mtaka is also the President of Athletic Federation of Tanzania (AT). At least, 800 runners will participate in the Serengeti Safari Marathon, according to the coordinator and veteran athlete, John Bayo. He said there will be 42-kilometre race as the main event, 21-kilometre half marathon and 5-kilometre fun race.

Meanwhile, the Athletic Tanzania (AT) through RC Mtaka, has sent condolences to the family of the late Zacharia Gwandu, the Manyara based athlete who died last Friday. The deceased will be buried in Mbulu District of Manyara today (Monday).