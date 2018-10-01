Tanzania: Beekeeping Projects Get Big Support

TANZANIA National Parks (Tanapa) has supported four community conservation banks (Cocoba) groups at Lopolun Village in Ngorogoro District to embark on honey production.

The support given by Tanapa through Serengeti National Park (Senapa) is valued at 32m/- and includes equipping the groups with proper training on the production of honey and buying of beehives.

"We have supported the four groups because of good relationship between Senapa and Ngorongoro residents. It is part of the projects we have been supporting," Tanapa Director of Conservation Martin Loiboki said during the launch of the project last week.

Mr Loiboki, who represented Tanapa Director General Allan Kijazi at the event said Tanapa would also work together with the beneficiaries to find the market for their crops.

"All groups have received proper training on beekeeping to enable them to produce high quality honey that will get a good market and help them generate income to improve their living standards," Mr Loiboki added.

He said Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) provided training through its bee keeping section.

Mr Loiboki noted that Tanapa would further help the packing of honey to ensure it was well kept.