1 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Beekeeping Projects Get Big Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mugini Jacob Recently in Ngorongoro

TANZANIA National Parks (Tanapa) has supported four community conservation banks (Cocoba) groups at Lopolun Village in Ngorogoro District to embark on honey production.

The support given by Tanapa through Serengeti National Park (Senapa) is valued at 32m/- and includes equipping the groups with proper training on the production of honey and buying of beehives.

"We have supported the four groups because of good relationship between Senapa and Ngorongoro residents. It is part of the projects we have been supporting," Tanapa Director of Conservation Martin Loiboki said during the launch of the project last week.

Mr Loiboki, who represented Tanapa Director General Allan Kijazi at the event said Tanapa would also work together with the beneficiaries to find the market for their crops.

"All groups have received proper training on beekeeping to enable them to produce high quality honey that will get a good market and help them generate income to improve their living standards," Mr Loiboki added.

He said Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) provided training through its bee keeping section.

Mr Loiboki noted that Tanapa would further help the packing of honey to ensure it was well kept.

Tanzania

We're Watching You! Safaricom, Kara Partner for Estate Surveillance Initiative

Safaricom has partnered with the Kenya Alliance of Residents Association (KARA) to increase security in member estates… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.