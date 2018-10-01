Tanzania: Battle Lines Drawn for Mzizima Rally 2018

WITH all top seeded drivers confirmed their participation, Mzizima Rally is once again expected to renew three-region rivalry as it has been in five past rounds.

Drivers from Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro are expected to herald the dusty road racing showdown, according to the event's Chief of the organising committee, Jabu Maalim.

Maalim said the registration of drivers is going on steadily and expects most of them to come from five regions of Tanzania. "We expect to see a stiff showdown in the race for the event's diadem.

Experienced drivers such as Dharam Pandya, Gerald Miller, Randeep Birdi, Harrinder Deere and Gurpal Sandhu are likely to be the toughest contenders for the rally title," he said.

Mzizima Rally is the sixth round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series to be staged in areas around Kigamboni on October 6th and 7th this year. He said over twenty entries are expected to light up the twoday thriller.

"Everything is in place, we are going to stage the main event in a closed circuit around Kibada area in Kigamboni District," he said.

Maalim added that the rally has already appealed to major sponsors besides attracting over twenty drivers from five clubs. He, however, said it is too early to unveil them publicly.

The early entries so far, according to the chairman include Dharam Pandya who will drive Subaru GBV and Hussein Suleiman Magunia in Subaru N10 while Jamil Khan has shown interest to bounce back after a long absence. He revealed that six clubs have shown interests to send crews in this year's event.

The clubs include Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Iringa, Tanga and Morogoro besides the hosts Mzizima. He said prior to the real showdown at Kibada area, cars will line up at Southern Sun Hotel for a scrutineering (inspection) and a ceremonial start.

Maalim said the entry was officially opened on Saturday last week and he hoped to see the number increases by late this week. He further noted that the hosting club, Mzizima Motor Sports Club will be represented by its top seeded Dharam Pandya in Puma backed Rally team.

Pandya told the 'Daily News' yesterday that he was looking for a victory after failing to finish the fifth round of the NRC in Ubena a fortnight ago. He said Mzizima Rally has shifted to Kigamboni area after staging many spectacular events in Bagamoyo and other areas of the Coast Region.

He added that the choice of Kigamboni areas meant to bring the rallying thrills too closer to the Dar es Salaam audience.